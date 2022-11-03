The acronym that Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen said he uses to remember his talking points is, “ICE.” Jensen said this during his visit to Met-Con in Faribault for a rally.
He gave a 20-minute speech full of common GOP positions that mirrored the other speeches he’s given during his final campaign tour. Toward the beginning of the speech, he said, “I always use the word, ICE, ICE, ICE, so I don’t forget what what I’m supposed to talk about: inflation, crime, education. Inflation, crime, education.”
Then he went on to attack Gov. Tim Walz’s leadership and credibility.
“Tim Walz makes this stuff up as fast as a macaroni maker makes macaroni,” he said.
Jensen claimed Walz is responsible for global supply-chain issues. He also claimed Minnesota has one of the highest gas taxes, but according to the American Petroleum Institute, Minnesota’s gas tax ranks 27 of the 50 states.
The candidate for governor was critical of health classes that include information about gender identity and sexual orientation, which he said is, “ruining our kids.”
Jensen also had concern about what K-12 schools teach about race and American history.
“I’m old enough to remember Martin Luther King Jr. telling us: Listen, if you see someone that doesn’t quite look like you, don’t worry about it. Don’t focus on it. Stick your hand out and make a new friend today. We’re hyper-sensitized. Everyone’s saying that, if you do good work, it’s not because you did good work. It’s because the color of you skin or you’re oppressed or whatever.”
Jenson used the term critical race theory, which the Associated Press says is not actually taught in k-12 schools but the term “has become a catch-all political buzzword.”
While talking about police, Jensen noted their responsibilities extend beyond making arrests.
“What we are asking them to do is impossible,” Jensen said. “We are asking them not just to enforce the law and arrest bad people. We are asking them to be mental-health councilors. We are asking them to be social workers. We are asking them to be in a situation where they want to arrest someone who, in the front seat, has committed a felony (and), in the back seat, has three screaming kids because they don’t have a support structure in place where the kids will be taken care of.”
While proponents of the “defund the police” movement suggest using part of police budgets to hire mental-health professionals and social workers, Jensen says the solution is more officers.
“So what do we do to fix it?” he said. “Put more cops on the street. Respect the work they do. Use incarceration as a tool to stop recurrent, violent felons. Understand clearly and mandated minimum sentences mean just that. And enforce the law. It’s really that straightforward.”
After the speech ended and the crowd dwindled down, Jensen sat down for an interview with the Faribault Daily News.
MPR and the Star Tribune have reported that Jensen has dodged or given conflicting responses as to whether he believes President Joe Biden won the 2020 election. But six days before the midterms and eight days after his Trump endorsement, he said he does believe Biden won.
Jensen also gave his thoughts on some issues impacting the Faribault area.
The first question was about an expired tax credit that would help fund the restoration of historic buildings, including a redevelopment project planned in downtown Faribault.
Would you support or help reinstate the historic structure rehabilitation tax credit?
“Absolutely. I think that what we need to do is create a structure where the state provides support, but the local communities are the ones that implement the programs and the metrics that will determine whether or not the dollars are being spent the way they were intended to be. … For instance, let’s say we’ve got a building that’s 150 years old and it’s a gorgeous building, but it’s old.
“It doesn’t have sprinkler systems, it doesn’t have an elevator, it doesn’t have a lot of the things that we might normally expect a new building to have. Sometimes, the requirements that we have in present-day form will absolutely make that project undoable. So, I think we have to have some ability to provide variances where they can say, ‘What can we do to be safe, but still get the job done without razing the building?’”
Our crime rate here in Rice County is the lowest it’s been in eight years. What do you think we’re doing right?
“I’m gonna guess it’s because you’re doing what you’ve always done. Neighbors watch out for one another. The cops are doing their work. The cops continue to have outreach programs where they’re reaching into schools or reaching into the Chamber of Commerce. This happens in greater Minnesota all over.
But I think there’s an evolving process of crime and violence bleeding out into the communities and sometimes, when it reaches a level where you actually see it, it’s later on in the process than you’d like it to be.”
Would, could or should the state help cities, like Faribault, with their lack of housing?
“We need to, again, have that 30,000-foot presence, in terms of tax dollars available, maybe some incentives. I think incentives are powerful, cannot be mandates. Now, we need to help Faribault identify: What is your ideal path forward? It might be single-family homes, it might be apartment housing, it might be rental properties, it might be giving a bolus to first-time homebuyers and all those kinds of things.”
“But there’s no way that, in St. Paul, they’re gonna have the wisdom to figure out what Faribault needs, in contrast to Worthington, compared to Willmar. I think, when we put programs into place, we inadvertently create winners and losers. All we’re doing is encouraging people to play the game, get on the inside track, get as many of the dollars for the program you can, even if you’re not fulfilling the original mission of the program. That’s a problem. You have to stay local. You know better what needs to go on around here than I do, just because I live in the governor’s mansion.”
Do you support using public funds to fund private schools?
“Yes. I think we always have to. So, the weighted average right now is $13,500 per student. ... I would take a chunk of that and have it follow (the student).”
“That’s to say, if you’ve got a child that you want to be put in a private school, then you’d get about 60% of that $13,500, so $7,000 or $8,000 dollars. If that’s the tuition for that school, then you got it covered. If you don’t have it covered, then you have to come up with the rest on your own. Then, the other $5,000, that’s still going to the home school district, even though they’re not taking care of the kid. They still get that money because they are the fallback position for that child, if that child falls back in the public schools. They always have that responsibility.
“I think it’ll elevate the teaching and the work that can go on in public schools. I’m convinced.”