Umteen lessons were learned through a collaboration between Lincoln Elementary School’s art teacher and Minnesota State Academy for the Blind’s music therapist.
Beyond the expected art and music, students learned about geography, history and culture as the MSAB students prepared for their spring musical show and Lincoln fifth graders made artwork for the show and then went to cheer on the performers.
Beyond the academics, several MSAB students got to practice leadership during a visit to Lincoln, while their new younger friends learned a bit about how youths who are blind or have vision loss navigate the world.
“It was an opportunity for them to learn about our students and our school,” said MSAB music therapist Jennifer Pelletier.
“They got to see students with disabilities thriving and having artistic ability,” Lincoln art teacher Kelly Lynn Stanton-Nutt said.
The educators who have known each other for years outside of work decided they wanted to bring their students together for some across-the-river creative collaboration.
Lincoln Elementary’s oldest students created art that went on display during MSAB’s concerts Thursday and Friday.
“The work that they did is quite beautiful and really enhanced our music program,” Pelletier said.
It was the first time since the pandemic Pelletier led an all-school concert, which featured a student choir, African drum group and a rock band. The theme was “legends of the great rivers of the world,” with songs about five rivers around the globe and the people who live along them.
Stanton-Nutt led her students in making a 12-foot-tall banner about each river.
Fifth grader Addy Hettinger said her favorite part was making the trees of the Amazon rainforest. Like many components of the banners, the trees were 3D. The fifth graders learned tactile art can be enjoyed even by people who cannot see.
Fifth grader Salaam Gabane said learning about the inhabitants along each river, who are primarily farmers and fishermen, are more similar than different even when they live thousands of miles apart.
Field trips of just 2 miles aimed to show both groups of Faribault students they also are more similar than different.
“I learned that they can still do things we do and they can be really good at it — maybe even better,” Addy said about youths who are blind or have limited vision.
MSAB ninth grader Maddie Christensen and eighth grader Ash Cravey said they didn’t mind answering questions about themselves while they helped with the banners and painted fish that also were used as concert decorations.
“I was proud of how they responded,” Pelletier said of her students. “They were very mature and gave some real honest responses.”
“I hope it makes them more accepting and opens their hearts and minds to the amazing MSAB and MSAD community we have here,” Stanton-Nutt said of her students.
The collaboration concluded Friday with all of the Lincoln fifth graders attending the second performance of the concert.
“It was nice of them to come, for sure,” Maddie said.