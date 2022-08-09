After months of discussion and gathering input from key community stakeholders and the general public, Faribault’s School Board is moving forward with plans to put its financial future in the hands of voters this fall.
By a 6-1 vote, the board opted to place a three-part question on the ballot this year, including renewal of the roughly $700 per pupil levy set to expire after next year, an additional operating referendum that would bring in about $300 in per pupil revenue, and a new technology levy.
If all three measures are approved, the board could look forward to a small surplus for the 2024-25 school year, before falling back into a deficit more modest than it would be without additional funds. Overall, the package would reduce the amount of cuts through the 2026-27 school year by more than $2 million.
Voters will have the option of issuing a split verdict on the levy requests. They could opt to approve only the levy renewal or only the technology levy. Passage of the new operating referendum would require renewal of the existing levy.
The decision, reached at a special board meeting Monday night, kicks off what will have to be a hurried referendum campaign. With Election Day less than three months away, the district will have to lay out the case for why so much funding should be approved.
School levies have never been a sure bet to succeed in Faribault, where household incomes are well below the state average. As a result, the Faribault School District has learned to live with less, with the lowest property tax burden in the Big 9.
As inflation continues to eat into household pocketbooks, passing a robust school levy could be an even harder sell. Polling from Accounting and Consulting Firm Baker Tilly indicated that before learning about its potential impacts, just 40% of survey-takers supported a new levy.
However, once provided with any option from a menu of six potential messages the district could bring to a referendum campaign, support for the new levy markedly increased.
Among the most popular messages tested was that a new levy would allow the district to maintain and support technology in the classroom. The proposed technology levy would allow voters to specifically provide key funding to achieve those objectives.
District Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes said funding provided through the technology levy could cover a wide variety of expenses, from salaries to equipment. With the technology department largely funded through the designated levy, general fund dollars could be shifted into other key areas.
Because the technology tax impacts would be assessed based on net tax capacity rather than referendum market value, it would bring in far more revenue as compared to a similarly sized operating referendum with the same impact on a $250,000 home.
Most notably, the technology levy would subject agricultural land to taxation. It is exempt under a general operating referendum. Commercial land would also be taxed at a much higher rate and single-family homes would be taxed in a more progressive manner.
In total, passage of both additional referendums would add about $15 per month, or $180 per year, to the average tax bill. That’s a level of additional taxation much higher than what Baker Tilly’s survey indicated voters would support.
However, the board received feedback from Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson, local community leader Keith Kramer and others urging them to at least offer an option that would allow the district to balance its budget and minimize cuts for the foreseeable future.
While Baker Tilly’s Don Lillo and even Gerdes himself warned the board about potential voter confusion that could arise from an overly complicated referendum, board members Jerry Robicheau, Casie Steeves and Courtney Cavalier asked for a three-part referendum to be considered as well, given the public’s feedback.
Lillo also encouraged the board to consider that levy referendums tend to have the highest chance of success in odd-numbered years. They're more prone to failure in midterm election years, when grumpier voters upset about the direction of the country tend to turn out in large numbers.
Despite those potential challenges, the board majority was firmly committed to going this year. For all board members except for Richard Olson, renewing the existing levy as soon as possible was of paramount importance.
With the board set on bringing the renewal to voters this fall, Gerdes said it would make sense to offer at least one additional levy, given the bleak fiscal picture which could force the district to cut nearly $6 million from its budget through 2026-27 without additional revenue.
Gerdes argued waiting a year to ask for additional money would be that conducting referendum campaigns in back-to-back years would reduce the odds of success in the second year. He said the district also would be on the hook for election-related expenses for an odd-year referendum, and that waiting a year would lock in another round of spending cuts.
As difficult as asking voters to approve a significant property tax increase amid rising inflation may be, board member John Bellingham said he felt little choice but to ask taxpayers for a sizable amount, given the district’s current fiscal challenges and the devastating potential impacts of more cuts.
“When we’ve had to cast our vote to approve budget reductions, I have heard every single board member here say 'this is the most difficult thing I’ve had to do,'” Bellingham said. “My goal is to maintain and increase funding so we can continue the programs we have here at Faribault Public Schools.”
Robicheau described moving forward with a levy plan to minimize cuts as essential to student success. He said the district needs to make clear to voters that its current fiscal situation is not the result of wasteful spending, but more of inadequate resources and unfunded mandates from the state and federal governments.
“We have a moral imperative to make a decision best for our students,” he said. “We cannot continue to meet their needs given the limited resources we have.”