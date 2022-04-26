Faced with limited and declining enrollment in sports and other extracurricular activities, Faribault Public Schools is launching a pilot program designed to help elementary school students explore a variety of activities.
Known as the Little Falcons Elementary Activities Program, Ryan Lueken laid out the new initiative at the Faribault School Board’s Monday.
Lueken has been with the district since 2004 as a physical education teacher and coach for youth basketball, football and baseball programs. He helped organize the district’s Little Falcons boys and girls basketball programs and was the district's activities director last year.
The Little Falcons program faded out over time, as the volunteers on which the program depended moved on to other activities. However, Lueken said that while the program was running, it was a major success in engaging students and parents.
Now, Lueken envisions building similar programs exposing students to other sports and extracurricular activities. The programs would be about three weeks long and free of charge for students thanks to donors, who have already committed around $40,000.
The plan unveiled at Monday’s meeting came out of months of meetings which included Faribault High School Principal (and incoming superintendent) Jamie Bente, Faribault Youth Investment’s Becky Ford, School Board member John Bellingham, Activities Director Kevin Kleiner and others.
The pilot program that came out of those meetings is designed to address the issue of low enrollment in the district’s extracurricular activities. Staff members believe that increasing participation in extracurricular activities will lead to a stronger sense of community and more academic success for students.
Currently only about 40% of students are involved with extracurricular activities, according to Lueken. He noted that involvement in extracurricular activities has been particularly low among Latino and Somali students.
“We can’t be competitive if we’re only going to have 40% of our students going out for a team. We need for it to be a whole school effort,” he said. “We hope that by increasing participation rates at elementary level, giving them little feeder programs, a little taste of what basketball is, what football is, what DECA is, what theater is, that we get more kids out at the later ages.”
Lueken is the program’s lead coordinator. He will be assisted by two outreach coordinators, one focused on engaging the Somali community and the other focused on the Latino community. He pledged to work with those coordinators, who have not yet been appointed, to make it as easy as possible for low income and non-English speaking families to participate in the program.
“We really want to try to pull in from our diverse community, and try to break down some of those barriers that we have in place,” he said.
Enrollment for the very first Little Falcons Elementary Activities Programs is expected to begin later this week. Soccer and track and field programs will begin in mid-to-late-May and will be held from 4-5:15 p.m. at Faribault Middle School.
The track and field program will be led by girls cross country head coach Will Clapp and assistant coach Ann Pientka. The soccer program will be taught by Abdimutalib Abdullahi, from the district’s FACES program.
If the spring pilot goes well, Lueken said he would work over the summer with a much bigger plan, seeking to accommodate Faribault’s Parks and Recreation Department and other established programs when possible. Eventually, he said the goal is to eventually expand to cover all activities offered at the High School, not just sports.
School Board members expressed strong support. Board member Courtney Cavallier said similar programs worked well for her family. Cavallier urged Lueken to focus on removing transportation barriers for students. She said parents of many potential enrollees would have a hard time providing their own transportation.
Lueken said that while the program could well be modified, he envisions classes beginning shortly after school, with buses available to take students home after they are over. He said he would work with Community Education to utilize existing resources and bus routes.
Board Chair Chad Wolff said that even with robust support from the community, the proposed vision would be a heavy lift. However, he said that a major effort to engage more parents and students is much needed.
“This is a huge deal for our youngsters, and hopefully it will have a trickle up effect,” he said.
New hires
In other business, the board filled the vacancy left behind by former communications coordinator Matt Steichen and formally hired incoming Superintendent Jamie Bente’s replacement as Faribault High School Principal. In both cases, the board was able to hire a Faribault alumnus.
After a brief search process, district officials settled on Danette Reistad to serve as communications coordinator. A graduate of Faribault High School and the University of St. Thomas, Reistad went on to serve as a legal writer with Thomson Reuters before returning to Faribault to work at telecommunications company KGPCo. She'll receive a starting annual salary of $73,000, with an increase to over $75,000 starting in July.
The district also finalized an agreement to hire Joel Olson as High School principal. He starts July 1 and will receive a salary of $145,000.
Currently the activities director at Northfield High School, Olson is a 1987 graduate of Faribault High School where he participated in band, wrestling, football and student council.
Olson’s parents, Lyle and Ruth, both taught and coached in the district for 50 years. Olson he said he is honored and humbled to be able to return home and continue the family legacy.
“Graduating from here, growing up from here and being able to come back and be a leader in this district is frankly a dream come true,” he said. “I’m very thankful to be able to do that and give back to this community that I’m a product of.”