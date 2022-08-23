South Central College exterior (copy)

A new agreement approved Monday by the Faribault School Board for Post Secondary Enrollment Option students at South Central College will give the institutions access to $34,000 in additional funding this fall. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Faribault Public Schools has signed off on a new joint powers agreement with South Central College, securing increased funding and formally strengthening their relationship.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments