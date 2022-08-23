A new agreement approved Monday by the Faribault School Board for Post Secondary Enrollment Option students at South Central College will give the institutions access to $34,000 in additional funding this fall. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Faribault Public Schools has signed off on a new joint powers agreement with South Central College, securing increased funding and formally strengthening their relationship.
This contract formally sets up a new formula by which state Post Secondary Enrollment Option funding, beyond that which is needed to cover the costs of enrollment, will be allocated between Faribault Public Schools and South Central College.
According to Faribault Public Schools Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes, the funding arrangement is estimated to allow the District and South Central College to access an additional $34,000 in funding this fall, to be allocated in line with course enrollment.
Given that Faribault High School is just steps away from SCC, the district has had a particularly close relationship with the college. Gerdes said the additional funding could prove valuable in building on the vitally important partnership.
This fall, 87 Faribault High School students are set to participate in PSEO classes at SCC. Superintendent Jamie Bente noted that the number of students choosing to participate in the Post Secondary Enrollment Option has grown rapidly.
While Faribault Public Schools has been very active in seeking to cultivate student interest and awareness in less traditional educational paths, Bente said the trend toward more PSEO can be seen in most districts. He added that more awareness of and investment in PSEO programming has created a feedback loop that has steadily increased enrollment.
A key reason for PSEO’s surging popularity is continuing increases in the cost of college. Faribault Public Schools serves a student body that is largely working-class and lower-income, and for such families PSEO can provide a lifeline to otherwise unaffordable education.
The measure was approved with so little controversy that Board Chair Chad Wolff asked Gerdes why such an arrangement had not already been approved. Gerdes struggled to answer that question, noting that similar agreements are currently in place between other schools within the Big 9 and their PSEO partners.
Wolff said increasing investment in PSEO with South Central could create more unique educational opportunities, and not only for students. By boosting both educational institutions, he said the arrangement would benefit everyone in the Faribault area.
“I think it’s pretty unique that we have two schools about 50 steps apart,” he said. “Any time both of those can benefit, I think it’s a win for our students and a win for our community as a whole.”
