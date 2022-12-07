After attempts to secure additional funding through a pair of taxpayer funded levies were unsuccessful, Faribault Public Schools will need to make significant cuts in the spring to maintain its fund balance.
Despite those cuts, local property taxpayers will still be paying more next year to fund school operations. With increases to the district’s net tax capacity and referendum market value, property taxpayers will be asked to pay about $1 million more than last year.
The Faribault School Board on Monday approved a 2023 tax levy of $11.7 million. That's a nearly 10% increase.
Amid extremely high demand in the real estate market, property values are expected to soar in upcoming evaluations, said the district’s Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes. Residential property values are increasing more than commercial and agricultural properties, meaning homeowners are paying a larger portion of the levy.
However, the overall amount of additional revenue the district is set to see is more modest.
While local taxpayers can have their say in proposed levy referendums, it’s state legislators who retain a dominant role in school finance, providing the bulk of funding and setting formulas to determine how much assistance a district receives and to some extent how much it can ask of its taxpayers.
Even as the state enjoys a funding surplus that is more than $17 billion, according to estimates released by the Office of Management and Budget, it has allowed the school funding formula to slowly drift behind the rate of inflation.
Since 2003, when the state “fully funded” the schools, Gerdes’ figures show that aid to local districts has fallen by more than $1,200 per pupil when adjusted for inflation. The gap has sharply increased as inflation has spiked recently.
In addition to declining state aid, districts like Faribault are dealing with “cross-subsidies,” or unfunded mandates, for special education and English as a second language services. In Faribault alone, the cross subsidies now add up to over $5 million per year.
The result of this reduced assistance has been to push more of the burden on to local property taxpayers. That’s produced particularly difficult fiscal challenges for districts like Faribault, where the property tax base is smaller and voters are hesitant to approve levy referendums.
In an attempt to smooth things out between districts with low per-pupil funding and high per-pupil funding, the state does provide “equity revenue” through a formula. However, the revenue is still a very small portion of the district’s funding.
As a result, Faribault Public Schools has been forced to make more than $4.5 million in cuts over the last three years. Rising inflation has even forced significantly more well-off Districts like Northfield to tighten belts in recent years.
While the medium to long-term fiscal picture is murkier, cuts appear all but certain in the spring. Gerdes estimated that the district will need to make about $1.3 million of them to retain its fund balance. That is the equivalent of 15 to 18 full-time staff positions.
The cuts for this coming year could be even more substantial, were it not for about $240,000 carried over from last year’s budget, about $300,00 in technology grants from the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund, and $250,000 in additional enrollment revenue.
On the flip side, Gerdes said the district is prepared to lose dollars due to a drop in enrollment if a new charter school for Somali students opens up. The district estimates it could lose about 50 students to the potential new school, costing the District about $400,000 in state aid.
Gerdes is also anticipating a loss in revenue as funds available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in 2021, dry up.
Local voters might be asked again next year to increase their taxes even further to aid the schools.
Superintendent Jamie Bente noted that Northfield is planning to go to voters with another levy referendum in the spring. Going for a referendum at the same time as Northfield would allow the districts to split costs of holding a special referendum election.
Analysis from consulting firm Baker Tilly, which was hired by the School Board earlier this year to consider potential public support for a potential referendum, showed that the odds of voters approving a levy could increase significantly during an off-year election.
Baker Tilly’s analysis jives with the district’s own experience from a decade ago. The Board asked residents for a significant funding boost in 2012 and was unsuccessful, but came back the next year with a similar proposal which narrowly passed.
Whether or not the board would be interested in returning to voters with another ask for additional funding just months after two new levies were emphatically rejected is not yet clear. Next year’s board is likely to have a more conservative bent with the election of new members Linda Moore and Lynda Boudreau.
Even if no additional funding is secured from voters, hopes are high that the state could finally come through with additional funding, using its surplus to fill the “cross subsidy” and return the general funding formula to “fully funded” levels.
The November election gave re-elected Gov. Tim Walz a DFL-controlled House and Senate to work with. Walz, a former educator, and DFL legislative leaders have said they will make fully funding schools a top priority.
Board member Richard Olson expressed excitement over the possibility, saying that it has the potential to take cuts off the table for the foreseeable future. While guarded in his optimism, Gerdes said that such a change could have a huge impact on the district.
“That would fix a lot of the problems if that all comes to pass,” he said.