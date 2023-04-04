Thanks to an innovative funding shift made possible by a 2020 change in state law, Faribault Public Schools is set to add staffing and resources to its Special Education Department without reducing programming in other areas.
After providing a preview during last month’s budget discussion, Director of Special Services Rob Dehnert laid out the funding mechanism in detail at the School Board’s Monday night work session while highlighting the growing need for special ed services.
Dehnert said he has preferred to take a fiscally conservative approach to budgeting for his department, reducing the number of full-time staff positions from 39 in 2017 to 35.5 in 2022.
The pandemic led to a significant increase in the number of students in need of special education services. The number increased from 694 students in 2017 to 884 currently. And the number is expected to continue to grow.
Next year’s kindergarten class will welcome 86 students with individualized education plans, including 19 who will need to be in self-contained programs, receiving individualized instruction in special ed classrooms for a majority of their school day.
Dehnert said that it’s extremely difficult for teachers to meet the intense needs of students in self-contained programs unless each class size is kept between six and 10 students. Thus, the district is planning to add two new academic behavioral specialist teachers next year.
Those additional teachers will serve students at Jefferson and Roosevelt elementary schools, where Dehnert said the ratio of students to staff within their special education programs have reached potentially troublesome levels.
Across the Big 9 Conference, Dehnert said most elementary schools are averaging about 16 to 20 special ed students per teacher. At the middle school and high school levels, the typical range is 18-22.
For next year, Jefferson currently has a ratio of about 19 students per teacher and Roosevelt is at 18. Dehnert said the ratios would likely rise during the school year.
“I’d like to start it lower because as we go through the school year, we’ll add kids and it kind of builds up our class sizes,” he said.
In order to keep staff to student ratios in check, Dehnert’s proposed budget would add two teachers and four paraprofessionals to serve students with developmental and cognitive disorders.
In addition, Dehnert recommended hiring a new speech language pathologist and school psychologist to serve all students and investing in new special education training software that staff could access either at school or remotely.
Dehnert’s recommendation to hire a mental health support specialist at the high school level has already been embraced by the board. Last month, the board also opted to retain a high school counselor it had planned to cut, with plans to utilize Dehnert’s funding source.
New funding
Dehnert's budget proposal arises out of the unique way in which special ed is funded. Both the federal and state governments provide some special ed funding, although both partners have fallen notoriously short of providing enough funding to cover the programs they mandate.
Faribault Public Schools currently has a special education budget of around $12 million. The state chips in about 60% of the total cost and the federal government adds an additional $1 million, leaving a shortfall that must be covered with general fund dollars.
In 2020, the state removed a cap on the total amount districts could charge the for special education services. Dehnert explained that this change enables Faribault to seek reimbursement from the state for expenses it has not in the past.
Specifically, assistance with salaries for special ed directors, coordinators and clerical staff have traditionally been requested from the federal government. By requesting help with these salaries from the state instead, the district can gain a much higher rate of return.
In turn, the district would shift requests for “tuition” for special ed students who open enroll out of Faribault Public Schools to its reimbursement requests with the federal government. Currently the district picks up these costs out of pocket.
Dehnert said that shifting additional reimbursement requests for supplies, curriculum and software to the state could further boost assistance rates.
In total, Dehnert says the shift would provide an estimated funding boost of about $382,000 annually. But there is a catch. The state doesn’t provide its reimbursement for expenditures until the following school year.
Accessing those additional funds now also could make it more difficult to cut in the future. Under state law, stiff penalties could be imposed in response to future cuts, including the loss of federal funding. However, Dehnert said this could be worked around over time with savvy budgeting that takes advantage of salary increases locked into the district’s contract with its teachers union.
“You wouldn’t be able to right size right away, but if you’re watching your budget you can right size little by little,” he said.
The budget proposal could change further pending state legislative action. Increasing state special ed funding has become a bipartisan legislative priority.