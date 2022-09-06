Leadership positions in the Faribault School District has seen high turnover, giving way to new perspectives and fresh ideas for the schools.
Faribault High School has a new principal and assistant principal. Faribault Middle School has an interim principal and a new assistant principal.
Lincoln Elementary School also new principal. And Jefferson Elementary School has a new principal, and for the first time a dean of students.
While many of the principal, assistant principal and dean roles have been filled with people already familiar in the district, some fresh faces are also stepping into the positions.
One of the major changes this year is the addition of Dean of Students Scott Morrissey at Jefferson Elementary School. This is the first time a district elementary school has had a dean.
Morrissey was previously a special-education teacher at Lincoln, where he said his proudest accomplishment was fostering positive relationships with students, parents and staff.
He also was happy with the school’s implementation of Positive Action, a social/emotional learning curriculum, which he said has shown a positive impact on the student’s behavioral health.
He hopes to use this experience to help facilitate similar programs at Jefferson, as its new Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) coach. He said that the previously unfilled role will have a positive impact and work harmoniously with the existing social/emotional learning curriculum curriculum.
As an educator with experience in the district, he was originally worried about the new hires. But that worry morphed into hope, after meeting with the newcomers.
“Although change is scary, change is the only constant that we seem to have in the world,” he said. “I would be lying if I didn’t admit to being frustrated with some changes that have taken place, but after meeting the new staff in those leadership positions I am very excited about the direction and positive momentum that is starting to be built … Personally, after getting to know our new principal, Nick Jurrens, and what his fresh vision of our school is, I’m super confident that he will be an elite leader of our school.”
Jefferson’s new principal is going into his 19th year in education and his seventh as an elementary principal.
Jurrens said he’s most proud of the relationships he’d built with students, families and colleagues, as well as the work he put in with PBIS. He hopes to continue this legacy at Jefferson.
“Turnover in any organization is inevitable,” Jurrens said. “I believe that building positive relationships leads to better communication, collaboration and trust. As one of those new faces in leadership, I feel as though our focus has been on building relationships and therefore we have established that trust through meaningful communication and collaboration.”
Jurrens is filling the shoes of Yesica Louis, who has moved on to become principal of Lincoln Elementary School.
Louis said some of her proudest accomplishments at Jefferson included acquiring new furniture and solving the safety concerns in their pick-up and drop-off lanes. She also received the Healthy Community Schoolyard grant, which allowed for the construction of a new playground.
While she doesn’t yet have any specific plans for improvements at Lincoln, she is keeping her ear to the ground to find out what’s needed.
Older will also notice several changes in their leadership, including new principals, assistant principals and deans.
The interim principal at the middle school is Stacy Fox. During her time as Faribault High School’s assistant principal, she developed a freshman-seminar curriculum that taught life skills like goal setting and time management.
The self-described, “data nerd,” shared her excitement to help the educators at FMS better read, comprehend and utilize data to improve their teaching practices. She shared her opinion on the high turnover this year.
“It could be really easy to be nervous about the leadership changes in the district,” she said, “but the people that have been hired have already demonstrated they are dedicated to the success of our students. I’m glad to see people promoted from within the district, but there are also solid hires who are new to Faribault. At the middle school, we see the best of all worlds.”
The new assistant principal at the middle school is Shaun Evans. While he comes from outside of the district, he’s not new to his education position and is excited to establish himself in the community.
“The support I have received from Superintendent Bente has been great,” he said. “Working with new principals at all levels has been a blessing. We support each other and make sure that we all are successful for the upcoming school year. With all the fresh faces, I believe the district can become stronger and grow as well.”
The new FMS Dean of Students is Jesse Armbruster. He’s been part of the Faribault School District since 1978, when he started as a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln.
He said he’s always been proud to be a part of the school district and is excited for the opportunity to reach even more kids in his new role. His main goals are ensuring all the kids feel safe and comfortable being who they are and encouraging meaningful teacher-student relationships.
While he said the entire front office at FMS is new to their roles, he doesn’t see this as a negative thing, but rather as a chance to hear fresh ideas.
“You know, we had some challenges a few years ago, with philosophies and ideas and programs that we wanted to implement,” said Armbruster. “But I really feel like the middle-school staff today — in the last few years — we’ve really been on the same page. We have a group of people that genuinely care for one another and they want to do what’s best for kids.”
New Faribault High School Principal Joel Olson spent several years as an educator and activities director in the Northfield School District after his time in the United States Air Force. He and his new assistant principal, Amy Bouma, didn’t respond to Daily News requests for interviews.
Another new addition to the Faribault School District is Community Education Director Zach Pruitt. He said that the 17 years he spent as the executive director of Healthy Community Initiative helped him build connections that he hopes to bring to his new role.
Pruitt said he holds the belief that community partnerships are important and valuable, which is a big reason he feels he will thrive in his new position with Faribault Public Schools.
The influx of leadership changes haven’t worried him.
“I am really impressed by the leaders in this district,” Pruitt said. “I have worked with many of these individuals previously in my role at HCI. I am excited to get to continue to collaborate with them to support improved outcomes and opportunities for local youth and families.”
Finally, the new superintendent of Faribault Public Schools is Jamie Bente. He previously was the high school’s principal.
He said that he’s excited to work with the new administration and that they are all, “top-notch,” people who “care deeply about students and learning.”