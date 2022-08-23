Faribault Public Schools has a new “playbook,” which staff have developed to expound on the district’s mission statement.
The playbook comes out of the Culture of Excellence training in which district staff participated.
Superintendent Jamie Bente presented the playbook to the School Board Monday evening. The playbook aims to give the district a clear and unique sense of identity and purpose. It commits the district to “elevate and empower each student, every family and our entire community to achieve their full potential.”
In order to achieve these goals, the playbook lays out a set of expectations for all staff. It defines and lays out that staff must always act with integrity, show compassion, exhibit professionalism and advocate tirelessly for students and their families.
The playbook is the product of significant discussion among the district’s leadership. It is now being unveiled to district staff, with new teachers already briefed on it as of last week and all staff learning about it this week.
While the playbook already lays out a bold vision, Bente said a second part laying out more specific goals is on the way as well. He said the vision will help Faribault Public Schools to stand out from other districts and define itself as an educational leader.
“It’s easy to look at public schools and say that they’re all basically the same,” Bente said. “This is something we really feel we can grab ahold of and run with. It’s going to make us better than any other school district out there.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.