Faribault’s School Board found itself at an impasse on Monday night over whether or not to accept a $1.14 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Two board members were upset over what they viewed as its exclusionary nature.
The purpose of the state grant is to develop and implement strategies to reduce and prevent alcohol, tobacco and drug addiction among students of color. A full-time project coordinator would run the program through September 2025.
The grant would also include funding for a part-time media consultant, a part-time youth coordinator, grants to six local culturally specific organizations, funding for parent and staff surveys, funding for prevention activities selected and designed by parents and students, and associated consulting services.
Faribault Public Schools applied for the grant alongside the Rice County Chemical and Mental Health Coalition — a partnership of local health care institutions, schools and city and county government focused on reducing substance abuse.
The district’s proposal was one of just four approved for funding. However, the project still requires board approval. And the stipulation that the funds are to be spent on helping students of color rankled board members Lee Ann Lechtenberg and Richard Olson.
Lechtenberg argued that the grant is incongruous with the district’s commitment to equity, given that its stated goal is to provide services for non-white students, who make up only around half of the Faribault Public Schools student body.
“In a district where our goal is for all students to have equitable opportunities, it seems like we’re going after a grant that isn’t allowing for those opportunities for a whole section of our students,” she said.
Community Education and Engagement Director Zach Pruitt, who helped to organize the grant application, emphasized that the grant objectives were designed by the state. He said the district would have to choose between accepting those conditions and outright rejecting the grant.
Superintendent Jamie Bente backed up Pruitt, arguing that accepting the grant could provide a “trickle out” effect benefiting all students, opening up general fund dollars and helping to reduce addiction rates across the board.
Without accepting the funds, Board Chair Chad Wolff said it’s hard to see how the cash-strapped district could fund additional addiction support services.
But Olson was having none of it, accusing the grant of functioning in a “discriminatory” manner.
“I don’t want this grant. It’s discriminatory,” he said. “These grants should not even be brought up to the board or to the superintendent at all.”
The board deadlocked at 2-2 on a motion to approve the grant, with board member John Bellingham joining Wolff in support.
The motion having technically failed, Bente initially said he would notify the Minnesota Department of Human Services the district was declining the grant.
However, Lechtenberg was highly aware that with the absence of three board members, Monday’s meeting barely met quorum. In addition, she worried about having too much influence on the vote, given her lame duck status.
Thus, despite voting against the grant, she convinced Bente and Wolff to leave open the option for a potentially fuller board to consider the proposal at its Dec. 5 meeting, which will be its final meeting of 2022.
“I realize I’m a lame duck member here, and with so few board members here, I’m afraid that my vote will have a bigger impact than it should,” Lechtenberg said.