Facing a challenging fiscal picture and disappointing test scores, Faribault Public Schools is reaching out to the community and to its own students for feedback in hopes of finding a pathway to post-pandemic success.
Tracy Corcoran, the district’s director of teaching and learning, told the School Board on Monday night that even with the school year underway, both the District Youth Council and the District Advisory Committee are in need of additional voices.
At this point, Corcoran said about a dozen students have applied to serve on the Youth Council. She emphasized the council provides an opportunity for students to make their voices heard, without following any agenda set by school administration.
Student representative Sophia Mentz said she’s excited for the council’s first meeting on Friday. She hopes the council’s open-ended format will ensure feedback representative of the diverse viewpoints and perspectives of Faribault Middle School and Faribault High School students.
“It’s really a way to open things up and get more voices and perspectives from our schools,” she said.
The District Advisory Committee held its first meeting last week, focused on the district’s Comprehensive Literacy Development Grant. The District Advisory Committee has a broad purview, ranging from curriculum-related matters to the Cradle to Career Initiative.
Faribault was awarded the four-year Comprehensive Literacy Development Grant in 2020, enabling it to hire about 10 additional staff members focused on improving student literacy. In turn, the district has been tasked with formulating and implementing a plan to make the most of the grant
Of particular focus in that plan must be commitments to progress in the areas of family engagement, leadership, coaching and meeting grade alignment. Now that the grant is entering the third year, the committee is focused on bringing those results to fruition.
State standardized test results, which Corcoran then showed to the board, show that literacy and general academic achievement continues to be a challenge for Faribault Public Schools.
Across the state and country, test results have reflected the significant impact of learning loss suffered by students in the early days of the pandemic, when in-person class instruction was replaced by often slapdash attempts at remote learning.
The effects of learning loss were seen more acutely among students of color and those from lower-income families. As a result, it’s little surprise that a District like Faribault, where a majority of students are non-white and about 70% receive free or reduced prices lunches, would be impacted disproportionately.
Those same socioeconomic differences contributed to Faribault’s lower test scores even before the pandemic. In 2019, just over 40% of Faribault Public Schools students tested as proficient in reading, and only about one-third as proficient in math and science.
The numbers are far more dire today, with only about one-third of students proficient in reading, one-fourth proficient in science and one-fifth proficient in math. The newly released results from 2022’s exams showed achievement in reading and science falling even below 2021 levels.
Board member Courtney Cavellier expressed concerns that the impact from pandemic learning loss is likely to persist. Even though classes might be “back to normal,” she said that trying to get students back to expected grade level would take herculean effort and investment.
“These kids will always be fighting to catch up,” she said. “I think we’ll see that drop for 10 years.”
Statewide levels show declines compared to pre-pandemic numbers, but a majority of Minnesota students still test out as proficient in reading and about 45% test as proficient in math.
Frustration with the numbers was palpable among the board. Board Chair Chad Wolff warned that while test scores might not be the be all and end all, such poor results could turn off families looking to move to Faribault and businesses looking to invest.
“We just can’t be happy with 19% proficiency (in math),” he said. “The question is, how do we try to improve as quickly as we can with the resources we have.”
Of course, test results don’t always reflect the academic achievement or knowledge of the student. Mentz and fellow student representative Jilian Huberty were quick to point out that students could underperform for a variety of reasons.
Wolff noted that Faribault’s test scores may be particularly impacted because of its large population of students from immigrant families.
Student Success Coordinator Kathryn Schultz noted that it can take 5-10 years for such students to learn English. With students who have not yet reached that level of comfort and fluidity in English, Schultz said that a “proficient” score in the MCA would likely be out of reach.
Yet even among those who seem to be more comfortable and successful in other work, test scores have lagged.
“We have a number of students who did reach language proficiency but not proficiency on MCA,” she said. “For them, language is not as much a factor as to why they aren’t meeting proficiency results.”