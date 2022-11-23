Faribault School Board members approved three rare mid-year staff additions: a music teacher for Jefferson Elementary School, an additional early childhood special education teacher, and an additional elementary family and community engagement specialist.
The additions are only through the remainder of the current school year. District leaders soon will be evaluating spending and looking to make cuts for the upcoming year after voters rejected the district’s requests to raise property taxes to provide more school funding.
Jefferson’s music teacher was lost during last year’s round of budget-cutting. Jeferson students have been receiving only occasional music instruction from a traveling music teacher this fall.
“As we started this school year, there was some concerns about students at Jefferson Elementary having equal access to music instruction,” Superintendent Jamie Bente told the School Board Monday.
Rehiring a full-time music teacher for Jefferson through the remainder of the school year will cost an estimated $40,000.
Family and community engagement specialists are interpreters and liaisons between schools and immigrant families. Past reassignments have left Jefferson Elementary without a Spanish-speaking specialist and Lincoln Elementary without a Somali-speaking specialist, according to a memo to the board.
The School Board approved the hiring of a Spanish specialist for Jefferson and the transfer of one of Jefferson’s two Somali specialists to Lincoln.
Additional net cost is estimated at $40,000 for the rest of the school year.
Early Childhood Special Education lead Lisa Engbrecht said an additional teacher is needed in her department, due to increasing referrals and enrollments.
“Our numbers are rising at about a 15% rate, which is equal with the numbers we’re seeing statewide,” Engbrecht said.
Of those referrals, Engbrecht said an increasing number are being found to be in need of highest-level services.
The new ECSE teacher will lead an additional highest-level class and will bring the teaching staff up to nearly 13.
Over half of the cost would be reimbursed, leaving the district with an anticipated cost of $18,000.
In addition to approving the position, School Board member Richard Olson wondered if the district has enough space for the additional ECSE enrollment.
Director of Special Services Robert Dehnert said there is one open classroom at the McKinley Early Education Center that this new teacher will use.
Even with the recent addition to Roosevelt Elementary for early childhood programs, Dehnert said “space is tight."
Longer term, Dehnert said, “We’ll be talking about different configurations to squeeze out more space in our current buildings.”
