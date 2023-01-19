Linda Moore reads to the Faribault Public School Board that two fictional penguins are working toward Communist goal No. 40 and 26. She is referring to "The Naked Communist" by Cleon Skousen. (Screen recording from Faribault Public Schools' YouTube page)
One of the newest members of the Faribault School Board, Linda Moore, is a local leader for an anti-LGBTQ organization that has been designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.


