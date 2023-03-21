Hoping that additional funding will be coming from the state government, the Faribault School Board approved only $450,000 in spending reductions for the coming school year on Monday, saving a school counselor position at the high school after public pushback.
Informed by the ongoing Comprehensive Needs Assessment, the budget adjustment package approved by the board is significantly smaller than originally recommended and includes new investments. The majority of the new spending will go toward online classes, which drew objection from a new school board member who suggested the online curriculum is aligned with critical race theory.
Still, the package will reduce the staffing at the high school level by 5.8 full time teacher equivalents, and at the elementary schools by five full time teacher equivalents. In total, 20 probationary staff were subsequently laid off, effective after the end of the school year.
Some teachers will see their positions shift to cover the vacancies left by their laid off colleagues, who were released in order of seniority in line with the district's agreement with the teacher's union.
The list of teacher layoffs was approved by the board unanimously. The preceding vote to approve the budget reductions necessitating the layoffs approved on a 5-2 vote. Board members Linda Moore and Richard Olson voted against the cuts.
Online classes debated
Moore’s opposition to the cuts was based on her belief that the board should look at finding a new online course provider. The upcoming school year will be the third in which Edgenunity, now operating as Imagine Learning, has been the district’s online course provider.
With the district looking at investing an additional $582,000 in the online course program, which is operated through a partnership with Owatonna Public Schools, Moore said that the district needs to make sure it is making the right choice.
Given the continued low levels of academic achievement, Moore said she is not convinced the online learning program is effective. However, her primary concern was that the online platform would include courses that push “gender ideologies and divisive racial components.”
Moore claims Imagine Learning is aligned with critical race theory precepts due to its affiliation with CASEL (the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Critical race theory is a usually college-level academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions; critics say it is racially divisive.
On its website, CASEL declares that “inequities based on race, ethnicity, class, language, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other factors are deeply ingrained in the vast majority of these systems and impact student and adult social, emotional, and academic learning.”
CASEL suggests that its social and emotional learning curriculum can help schools and educators to address such inequities and “create more inclusive learning environments.” Moore expressed concern that forms of critical race theory could be included as a part of this.
“Critical race theory’s mode of operation doesn’t come charging in like a bull, because it would be annihilated, but subtly like a little fox in the vineyard,” she said.
During the public comment period, several residents expressed concern about the online learning program. Most questioned if it is an efficient use of funding.
Mary Hackett echoed Moore’s concerns, saying that Imagine Learning’s coursework includes courses which “encourages students, overtly or covertly, to embrace progressive world views.”
Other concerns were raised by Kathryn Keller, who made the case that the district should consider other providers for a more cost-efficient option. Tom Moline argued that the most online course offerings currently on the market are “heavy on sales and water thin on product.”
“I would recommend to all of you: Save the $500,000 and invest part of that in your teachers,” Moline said. “That is where our best dollar is spent.”
Moore’s claims relating to critical race theory in Imagine Learning programs were met with skepticism from most members of the School Board.
Chair Chad Wolff asked Superintendent Jamie Bente if he had received any reports of online course bias from students or parents. Bente he said he had not.
“The reason I ask is that I had two students take a handful of online courses over the last several years,” Wolff said. “My two daughters never said boo about it. They did their classes and they moved on.”
Even Moore’s fellow conservative Lynda Boudreau expressed support for Imagine Learning and skepticism that political bias in its coursework is a widespread problem. She noted that individual teachers have the ability to customize courses if they see any issues.
“I am very concerned that we would be without an online program,” Boudreau said. “I have (grandkids) that are using the program, have been using it for three years and I asked them and their mother, ‘has there been any political, gender, racial ideology that they’ve encountered?’ and they all said no.’”
Counselor position saved
An effort to amend the proposed budget to save a counseling position at the high school was also backed by several public commenters.
Pam Baker, administrative assistant for the district’s counseling department, reminded the board that addressing mental health in schools has been not only a focus of the district, but a bipartisan priority at the state Capitol.
Baker said school counselors are already overtaxed. Although enrollment at Faribault Public Schools may be declining, she said the urgent needs of students can be overwhelming to deal with even at current staffing levels.
“Many days, (our counselors) don’t take lunch because they’re dealing with needs of students,” Baker said. “Students are tired, hungry, possibly homeless. They’re emotionally and sexually and physically abused in cases. Students are bullied in the classroom, students dealing with general anxiety or stress and they need someone to talk to. There are students who self-harm or are considering suicide and our counselors are there for them.”
The effort to save the school counselor received a big boost from Special Education Director Rob Dehnert. By shifting some money within the special education budget, Dehnert realized he could free up enough general fund dollars to fund an additional staff position.
This opened the door to rare consensus among an often divided board. Board member Jerry Robicheau’s motion to remove the school counselor position from the list of cuts was approved unanimously.
However, Bente warned the board that in the future, it might need to consider deeper cuts.
While proposals to secure additional funding for schools appear to be on track at the capitol, Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes worries that all of that new funding could be swallowed up by several new proposed mandates.
Among the proposed mandates would be higher pay for teachers at the bottom of the teacher pay scale, more prep time for teachers, and paid family leave. If they are all approved, Gerdes said the mandates could easily cost the district more than $5 million annually.