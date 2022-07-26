Faribault School District tax impact chart

This chart shows estimated tax impacts of an operating levy renewal, operating levy increase and new capital technology levy. 

Faribault’s School Board appears set on going to district voters this fall with an ask not only to extend a crucial operating levy approved by voters in 2013, but to increase the levy by a substantial amount. How much exactly to ask for is yet to be decided.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

