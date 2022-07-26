Faribault’s School Board appears set on going to district voters this fall with an ask not only to extend a crucial operating levy approved by voters in 2013, but to increase the levy by a substantial amount. How much exactly to ask for is yet to be decided.
Following the results of a a community survey, district staff brought to the board on Monday two proposals which would increase property taxes by about $90 on a $250,000 house, a level that garnered strong support from survey-takers.
A levy increase would help to limit the impact of what could be close to $4 million in cuts to the district’s budget in the upcoming years, even if the 2013 operating levy, which provides around $700 in funding per pupil, is ultimately extended by voters.
Even as businesses and some levels of government find themselves flush with cash, school districts across the state are facing steep cuts.
That’s in large part due to cross-subsidies for both special education and English as a Second Language services. School district officials say the state and federal governments have failed to provide funding to cover their own special education and ESL mandates. As a result, Faribault Public Schools is now spending more than $5 million per year in general fund dollars to make up the shortfall.
Faribault Public Schools has already made more than $4.5 million in cuts over the last three years. Both DFL and Republican state legislators expressed support for spending a portion of the more than $9 billion surplus on addressing the cross subsidy, but a final deal to do so ultimately fell through.
Now, Faribault Public Schools is looking to turn to its residents for help. That’s never been an easy ask in Faribault, which has average household incomes well below the state average. And it could be especially difficult as inflation continues to eat into pocketbooks.
Board members expressed intent on going to voters this fall. However, financial advisor Don Lillo noted that due to the kind of voters who often turn out for midterm elections, the odds of success may be significantly lower than if the referendum were to be held in an odd-numbered year.
The additional proposed levy would provide about $300 in additional per-pupil funding, but this is only about half of the amount needed to fill the projected budget shortfall over the next couple of years. That left some board members and members of the community dissatisfied Monday.
During the open comment period, community member Keith Kramer called for a third option on the ballot that would fully avert the need for any cuts.
“I would like to see us give our children the best chance of having a high-quality education by providing awesome teachers with manageable class sizes, great curriculum and the ability to participate in programs that provide life skills,” Kramer said. “If we make cuts I’m not sure how we will fulfill these important goals.”
Kramer’s comments were followed by remarks from Nort Johnson, president and CEO of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Johnson promised that a levy referendum campaign would have his full support and that of the Chamber.
Johnson expressed fears that potential cuts could impact programming that the district has worked hard on with South Central College and local businesses, particularly the High School to College and Career programs.
The chamber president said that by almost any standard, Faribault’s current school levy is extraordinarily low. Faribault has the lowest levy of any district in the Big 9 conference, and some Minnesota districts have several times the per-pupil funding Faribault has to work with.
One popular option to increase the amount of revenue would be to add a technology levy. Because tax impacts would be assessed based on net tax capacity rather than referendum market value, it would bring in far more revenue.
Most notably, agricultural land would be taxed on the technology levy, whereas it is exempt under a general operating referendum. Commercial land would also be taxed at a higher rate.
Residential property taxes would be assessed in a more progressive manner, meaning residential properties worth less than $250,000 would see a smaller tax increase, and those worth more than $250,000 would see a larger increase.
That would enable the referendum to bring in about $400,000 more in income while charging the same additional $90 in additional property taxes on a $250,000 house. Those dollars could only be used for the district’s technology budget, which runs around $2 million a year.
Because the district currently doesn’t have a technology levy, funding for its technology budget currently comes out of the General Fund. By adding a dedicated technology levy, the district could free up General Fund dollars to shield other programs from cuts.
Regardless of whether the district chooses to pursue a technology levy or a general operating levy, Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes strongly recommended that it should be tied, in a fashion, to renewal of the existing referendum.
Under the mechanism recommended by Gerdes, voters would not have an option to approve a new levy without renewing the old levy. They would, if they so choose, be able to approve only the renewal, approve both questions, or reject both questions.
Gerdes said that by tying the questions together in this manner, it would position the district to renew them simultaneously down the road. In addition, it would substantially reduce the chance of rejection on the first question from voters more comfortable with the $300 per pupil amount than the $700 per pupil amount.
Superintendent Jamie Bente reminded the board that even with the larger amount of funding provided by the technology levy, approval of both the levy renewal and a new technology levy, cuts would still be needed in the coming years.
Board members Jerry Robichaud and Casie Steeves expressed interest in offering voters a third option on the ballot along the lines Kramer had suggested, providing the district with enough funding to forestall any cuts.
“I’ve certainly heard some very strong positive reaction to moving that forward,” Robichaud said.
The board was intent on giving further consideration to the possibility, and asked district staff to prepare a potential three-part referendum for its consideration at a future meeting.
However, Gerdes warned that such an approach could prove risky.
“We want to keep this simple so people understand this,” he said. “It’s hard for the average person who knows nothing about school finance.”