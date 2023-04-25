With hundreds of iPads serving elementary school students, teachers and staff nearing the end of their useful life, the Faribault School Board has authorized a pricey purchase to replace them. It could be the last time they’ll need to do so for the foreseeable future.
At its meeting Monday evening, the School Board accepted a bid from Apple to purchase 900 iPads for the total price of $265,000. Even though the expense had been budgeted, expenditures of that size need to come before the board for individual approval.
The new devices will replace ones purchased in the summer of 2018. Director of Educational Technology and Innovation Casey Rutherford explained that even though these older devices have proven to be highly reliable, their age is starting to show.
Rutherford said that by using iPads, teachers can make their classes more efficient and more engaging.
“You don’t just hand a device to somebody and expect things to get better,” he said. “What I do see technology is doing for kids is that it makes a lot of the things we do know work well easier and better.”
Rutherford said that one area where iPads have had a significant impact is in making testing much easier and more efficient. That added efficiency for teachers to spend more classroom time on instruction, while also providing data measuring student proficiency.
Whatever benefits may be provided by iPads, their significant cost can be a burden for cash strapped school districts. Rutherford said that many districts don’t help themselves by simply buying iPads in bulk every three years as the battery life of the old iPads diminishes.
However, Rutherford said a lack of foresight and planning has led Faribault and other districts to resort to going into debt to buy new iPads, forcing them to pay hefty interest rates on top of already significant upfront costs.
Shortly after assuming his staff position more than two years ago, Rutherford said he began developing a 10-year plan for iPad purchases that would maintain predictability and consistency in budgeting and purchasing while maximizing the usage of each device.
“The big picture (is) making it built within the budget to sustain what we decided years ago to do with our iPad plan,” he said.
Under the plan, the district will purchase somewhere from 750-1,160 iPads annually for middle school and high school students. After three years serving those students, each aging device would be passed down to elementary school students for another two to three years of use.
Rutherford says the plan is viable because iPads are used very differently by elementary school students than by their older peers. While older students may rely on their devices nearly all day, elementary school students generally use theirs much more sporadically.
“The limiting factor on iPads generally is battery life,” he said. “For elementary (students), that’s not really an issue at all. They’re using them 15 minutes at a time. They’re using them here and there so we don’t have this battery life limitation.”
School Board member Linda Moore said she believes iPads and other technology can be a great asset in the classroom, as long as they are used “appropriately and wisely.”
However, Moore expressed concern about the purchase due to the impact of screen time on youth. Moore cited several studies which have tied increased screen time to greater mental health challenges, greater fatigue and lower quality of sleep. As for the genuine academic achievement benefits provided by iPads, she said they remain unclear.
“We have to ask ourselves if, by the use of the iPads, especially for younger children, are we inadvertently adding to the behavioral issues seen in our classrooms?” she asked. “I will say that our decisions have to be based on research.”
In order to provide more time for the district to fully examine the impacts of iPads on its students, Moore proposed tabling the purchase proposal for further discussion. However, Rutherford said delays now could lead to supply chain challenges.
“Frankly, I want to get in the order in May, so that it’s ahead of all of the others and we get it July 1st,” he said.
Supportive of the major investment in technology and unwilling to risk further backlogs, a majority of the board voted against her motion to table the proposal for further study. Moore was joined in opposition to the purchase by Board member Richard Olson.
Rutherford said he wholeheartedly agreed with Moore’s concerns about excessive screen time. He said the district has worked closely with the Live More Screen Less organization.
“I’ve read the studies, I believe the studies, and I’m careful with my own kids,” he said. “We have been very purposeful in addressing that.”