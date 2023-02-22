The Faribault School Board on Tuesday approved a four-year Achievement and Integration Plan, set to be implemented in partnership with three neighboring districts, and intended to particularly boost lagging academic performance in particular among students of color.
By passing the plan in advance of a March 15 deadline, Faribault Public Schools is set to unlock about $2 million in compensatory funding next year. The district’s annual funding is tied to the share of students who receive free or reduced-price lunches.
Under state statute, Faribault Public Schools must implement an Achievement and Integration Plan to receive compensatory funding because it has been designated as a "racially identifiable school," meaning that it has a much higher share of students of color than its neighbors.
Northfield Public Schools, Tri-City United Public Schools and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools will serve as partners for Faribault Public Schools as it seeks to implement the goals laid out in the plan. In return, the partner districts also receive some compensatory dollars.
The goals laid out in the plan include increasing the graduation rate among Black Faribault students from 61% to 70%, and increase the share of Black students participating in extracurricular activities from 33% to 50%.
Diversity among staff has increasingly become a focal point as the student body’s rapid diversification has not been matched by similar trends among staff. Just 3% of Faribault’s teachers are POC, compared to around 60% of the student body.
Research has strongly suggested that students of color and even white students make greater academic progress when they have the opportunity to learn from a diverse, demographically representative group of educators.
Faribault Public Schools has set a goal of increasing the share of teachers of color but by just 1.5% over the next four years. That adds up to hiring about five new teachers of color — a goal School Board Chair Chad Wolff dismissed as far too timid.
“I think that’s a terribly low number when over 50% of our students are students of color,” said Wolff at the Feb. 6 work session.
Board member Jerry Robicheau said that Faribault must do much more to make Faribault a welcoming destination for teachers of color. Yet much of the issue appears to be more systemic, given that in Minnesota only 6% of the teaching workforce are educators of color.
Amendments rejected
Newly elected board member Linda Moore also had significant reservations about the plan. She expressed concern that the commitments laid out in the plan could lead to “gender ideology” and/or “divisive racist ideology.”
“I think we spend a lot of time and energy on grants such as this when we should instead be focusing on the proficiency levels in reading, math and science,” she said.
Moore expressed particular concern over the AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) program, through which classes are currently offered to Faribault Public Schools students in grades 6-12 and could be expanded under the plan.
According to the plan, part of AVID’s focus is “training in equitable and culturally relevant teaching and learning practices,” which Moore views as code for teaching practices she strongly opposes like “critical race theory” and “transgender ideology.”
To address those concerns, Moore proposed adding a trio of amendments to the plan. The first would declare that “this plan shall promote respect for all individuals based on the fact that we are human beings with inalienable rights under the Constitution of the United States of America.”
Moore’s second proposed amendment would have declared that “This plan in exercising political neutrality shall not include the promotion of gender identity ideologies, including but not limited to usage of gender pronouns and the promotion of gender transitional ideologies.”
Finally, Moore’s third proposed amendment sought to declare that “we value all students regardless of race or skin color. This plan in exercising political neutrality shall not include principles of critical race theory, the 1619 Project, or any other divisive racial ideology.”
Superintendent Jamie Bente expressed skepticism as to how germane Moore’s amendments really were to the plan, arguing that while the plan laid out goals for the district to accomplish, Moore’s plan only referenced things for the district to avoid.
“I think we would have to figure out how we tackle this from a goal-oriented side versus a what we don’t do side,” he said. “This whole piece is around setting goals and having strategies and the key indicators of success around each one of those goals.”
An initial vote on the plan was halted after board member Casie Steeves expressed confusion as to how the amendments would function and fit into the plan. In response, board member Richard Olson suggested that the board could discuss the issue further at a work session.
However, Bente and District Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes warned the board that time is running short, as the March 15 deadline is not flexible and missing it would likely result in loss of much needed funds.
“We do have to submit it by March 15. That is a hard deadline, because part of this wraps around a very complicated funding mechanism,” he said.
Steeves ultimately joined Wolff, Robicheau and board member John Bellingham in voting down Moore’s amendments in a 4-3 vote, while Moore was joined by Olson and board member Lynda Boudreau. The vote to approve the unmodified plan was approved 5-2, with Moore and Olson opposed.