“Robots have sick days too,” said South Central College President Annette Parker.
Instead of a doctor, a robot needs the skills of a mechatronics expert. Mechatronics is a field of that combines mechanical and electronic engineering.
Several mechatronics students from Spain spent a week in Minnesota as part of an ongoing partnership between SCC and Easo, Usurbil and Miguel Altuna, three vocational schools in the Basque Country, an autonomous region of Spain.
The partnership was facilitated through Tknika, a vocational-training coordinator that connects college partnerships across the globe. It began in 2014, when Parker visited the Basque Country and set up a memorandum of understanding.
In 2019, things came to fruition when the culinary students of SCC traveled to Spain to collaborate and learn about their culinary program. The traveling was put on hold with the pandemic, but now is officially back up and running.
SCC is sending the culinary students again in the spring. The Spanish schools sent their mechatronics students, according to Kelcey Woods-Nord, the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at SCC.
In addition to time at both SCC campuses, the Spanish visitors also toured businesses including SageGlass in Faribault. And there was time for some traditional Minnesota recreation, including ice fishing and shopping at the Mall of America.
“Cultural competence is one of our institutional core competencies,” Woods-Nord said. “So, it gives an opportunity for these students to visit somewhere they wouldn’t visit otherwise.
“It’s important to see other countries, to see how the same types of jobs are done in other countries. And we have a lot of companies (in Faribault) that are global, so this gives them a window into what it might be like, if they worked for one of those companies.”
Danel Urzelai Labaien, a student of Miguel Altuna Institute in the Basque Country, is in his first year of studying mechatronics. He is especially amazed by the number of industries that need automation experts.
“So, we can work everywhere — almost everywhere,” he said. “We have so many opportunities. I want to work in some area that is more environmental or is outside.”
Parker also noted the amount of jobs that are available in the field of mechatronics. As automation begins to expand into many industries, the need for experts who understand maintenance and repair of those robots are in high demand.
“A lot of times we’ll think of them as manufacturing, but even in agriculture and food production,” she said. “… They’re making high wages. And all of them can get a job, because you just can’t get enough. It’s gonna continue to be that way, as we automate more.”
She also clarified a common misconception that automation takes jobs away from workers. Instead, she said it creates more jobs and makes a more efficient workforce.
“The mechatronics people keep you equipment working,” she said. “Robots have sick days too. You can have a robot doing something, but the robot can break. (Mechatronics specialists) are going to fix it for you.”
She also explained that the mechatronics employees are kept at a company, not contracted for maintenance as it’s needed. Not only do they perform preventative maintenance, but they also need to be snappy about repairs.
“I used to work at GM, where it’s a lot of robots making stuff,” she said. “A car is made every 60 seconds. … Every time that production line stops, think about the loss of money. Not just the price of that vehicle, but the price of all the people are sitting there and nothing is being done. So, these guys have to keep that going.”