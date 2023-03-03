SCC Spain 7.JPG

Mechatronics students from Spain troubleshoot a project with mechatronics students from Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
SCC Spain 6.JPG

MRG Tool and Die apprentice and SCC mechatronics student Dan Jirik (left) shows his latest creation to Danel Urzelai Labaien (right) and Pello Basabe Beitia (center). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

“Robots have sick days too,” said South Central College President Annette Parker.


SCC Spain 3.JPG

During the SCC tour, Danel Urzelai Labaien examines a baby mannequin in the nursing lab. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
SCC Spain 1.jpeg

Mechatronics students of the Basque Country in Spain rock climb in Mankato, during the first part of their visit to South Central College campuses. (Photo courtesy of Kelcey Woods-Nord)
SCC Spain 5.JPG

SCC Mechatronics Instructor Dean Hines talk about his program with visiting Spanish students on Friday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
SCC Spain 2.JPG

SCC Director of Admissions Eric Fernández answers questions from the Spanish students during a tour of the SCC Faribault Campus on Friday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
SCC Spain 4.JPG

Several students from vocational schools in the Basque Country, an autonomous region of Spain, listen to SCC Director of Admissions during a tour of the Faribault Campus on Friday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

