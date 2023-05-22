On Friday, moms, dads, brothers, sisters and other family members of the South Central College carpentry students were excitedly lining up the college kids for photos in front of their finished semester project: an entire house.

carpentry 6.jpg

From left, Daniel Aviles, Dillon Anderson, Juan Hernandez, Elaina Hagel and Jonny Odegaard-Brown stand in front of the house they completed in their first year of South Central College’s carpentry program. Ethan Matter also worked on the project, but is not pictured. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


carpentry 2.jpg

Students work on the siding of a house, which is their yearlong project for the carpentry program at South Central College. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
carpentry 3.jpg

A crane hangs over the frame of a house being built by South Central College’s carpentry students. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
carpentry 1.jpg

Students work on their project in the carpentry lab at South Central College. In front is Elaina Hagel and in the back, from left, is Dillon Anderson, Daniel Aviles, Ethan Matter and Juan Hernandez. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
carpentry 4.jpg

South Central College carpentry students work on roofing in the carpentry lab at SCC’s Faribault campus. From left, Ethan Matter, Jonny Odegaard-Brown, Dillon Anderson, Juan Hernandez and Elaina Hagel. In the back is Daniel Aviles. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
carpentry 5.jpg

Juan Hernandez and Jonny Odegaard-Brown, along with family and friends, stand in the driveway of their yearlong project, which they completed as part of the carpentry program at South Central College. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

