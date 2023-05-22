...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
From left, Daniel Aviles, Dillon Anderson, Juan Hernandez, Elaina Hagel and Jonny Odegaard-Brown stand in front of the house they completed in their first year of South Central College’s carpentry program. Ethan Matter also worked on the project, but is not pictured. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Students work on their project in the carpentry lab at South Central College. In front is Elaina Hagel and in the back, from left, is Dillon Anderson, Daniel Aviles, Ethan Matter and Juan Hernandez. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
South Central College carpentry students work on roofing in the carpentry lab at SCC’s Faribault campus. From left, Ethan Matter, Jonny Odegaard-Brown, Dillon Anderson, Juan Hernandez and Elaina Hagel. In the back is Daniel Aviles. (Photo courtesy of South Central College)
Juan Hernandez and Jonny Odegaard-Brown, along with family and friends, stand in the driveway of their yearlong project, which they completed as part of the carpentry program at South Central College. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
On Friday, moms, dads, brothers, sisters and other family members of the South Central College carpentry students were excitedly lining up the college kids for photos in front of their finished semester project: an entire house.
“The only things they didn’t do was the HVAC, electric, plumbing, taping and painting,” carpentry instructor Dave Brokl said. “They did everything else.”
Friday afternoon, the students held an open house to show off their accomplishment to the public after just two semesters of construction. Even SCC President Annette Parker came to congratulate the students.
The students who built the house include Juan Hernandez, Jonny Odegaard-Brown, Elaina Hagel, Dillon Anderson, Daniel Aviles and Ethan Matter. And yes, there were just six of them.
“It’s two stories,” Hernandez said. “And there are five bedrooms and three bathrooms.”
The house has a backyard, a finished basement, a two-car garage, carpet and hardwood floors, a kitchen island and is nearly move-in ready.
“It’s funny,” Brokl said. “If you head down this road, almost all the houses were done by our students from previous years. Not the one directly next door, but the ones after that.”
Brokl has been teaching for the program for four years. He explained that, while the program has been around since the 1960s, this year had a twist.
“This has historically been a project for second-year students,” he said. “But this year, we had all first-year students. So, this is the first time that we’ve ever had first-year students on the project.”
SCC Marketing and Communications Director Shelly Megaw later explained that the program started out building full houses, before eventually switching to just building sheds. For the past four years, the students began building full houses again.
The hands-on experience provides a self-sufficient way for the students real-world experience in their trade.
“Seeing our students in action is a fantastic way to experience the dedication and hard work they put into their craft,” SCC Interim Vice President of Academic Affairs Laura Attenberger said in a press release.
This year, the students partnered with Gray Construction and Chadderdon Lumber for supplies and subcontractors. Met-Con Companies has sponsored the project for the last four years.