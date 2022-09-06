Birds on First Ave..JPG

Some bird scooters awaited their next riders outside an apartment complex on First Avenue in Faribault Tuesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribault Bird Map.jpg

This map, taken from the Bird Rides iPhone app, shows the area where Bird scooters are allowed to travel. If a rider travels out of the boundaries, the scooter automatically turns off. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

A fleet of electric scooters are now in Faribault, giving residents the chance to zip down the sidewalk at the push of a button while reducing their carbon footprint.

No-Ride Zone.jpg

The no-ride, no-park zones are designated in black on the Bird Rides mobile app. When you ride into the area, the scooter’s power is cut. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Birds on Central.JPG

A few Bird Scooters sat outside an apartment complex on Central Ave. on Sept. 6. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
abdi aden

Abdi Aden, 17, of Faribault, rides an inactivated Bird scooter around the Faribault High School parking lot. He said friends of his could use the scooters to get to school when they miss the bus. Unfortunately for Aden, though, Bird requires riders to be 18 or older. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

