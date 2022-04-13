...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
River Bend Nature Center volunteer John Slettdahl adds more sap during the syrup making process on Tuesday. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
A group of volunteers at the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault has been busy in recent weeks collecting a supply of sap from the center’s maple trees in preparation for the annual production of syrup.
The crew collected between 450 and 500 gallons of sap from taps on the trees at River Bend and are boiling down the sap this week in order to create the syrup.
In order to create on gallon of tasty maple syrup, 40 gallons of sap must be boiled down over the wood fired outdoor cooker. To go through this year’s supply of sap, the crew at River Bend will spend a total of six to seven days cooking the sap.
The syrup created this year will then be bottled and sold at the River Bend Nature Center and it will also be used during the pancake brunch during this year’s Maple Syrup Fun Run on May 7.
For more information on how to participate in this year’s Fun Run and pancake brunch visit: rbnc.org/fun-run or call 507-332-7151.