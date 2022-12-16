rooftop1.jpg

Just Santa and one of his ants... (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)

Up on a rooftop n Faribault, Santa guides not his reindeer, but a team of ants. Unusual? Yes, unless your pest control company is headquartered inside the rambler at 904 N. Lyndale Avenue.

rooftop2.jpg

Santa and his ants at Francis Animal & Pest Control, Faribault. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)


rooftop3.jpg

Toting a tree that lights at night. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)
rooftop4.jpg

One of the ant-riding skeletons posed atop the roof for Halloween. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo October 2022)
rooftop5.jpg

Up on the rooftop...Santa and his ants. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)
rooftop6.jpg

Bulbs, greenery and lights transform the ants for Christmas. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)
rooftop7.jpg

Santa and the ants add a festive flair to the snow-covered roof of Francis Animal & Pest Control. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)
rooftop8.jpg

I hope Sean Francis comes back with a new idea for his rooftop ants. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo December 2022)

As we celebrate the holidays and 2022 comes to a close, Faribault photographer and writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling reflects on hope. You can find more of her inspiring and creative work on her blog, mnprairieroots.com.

