Ruth's House depends on an annual event to help fund its programs to help shelter area women and children who need a home.
Hundreds of Ruth's House supporters dressed in variations of plaid filled the ballroom of the American Legion Saturday evening for the 20th annual Helping Hearts fundraising event that included a dinner, program and auction.
The festivities included photos with a tall Paul Bunyan, a lively dessert auction and a raucous auction to be the first table served dinner that came with a champagne teaser.
Derek Hoffman served as master of ceremonies; family advocate Paula Jameson welcomed staff; Ruth's House board Chairman Jeff Sandgren and Outreach Coordinator Susan Stout offered greetings and introductions; and the founding mothers of Ruth's House were introduced to the crowd.
A & J Storage, 1st United Bank and an anonymous donor donated over $10,000 towards Ruth's House operational needs. Along with table sponsors, many community businesses and individuals donated silent auction items.
"Tonight we are together dedicated to providing safe shelter and resources for the women and children who most need our help," said Suzanne Fox, executive director of Ruth's House. "Thank you for helping to make our community a community where everyone has a safe place to call home."
Ruth's House depends on donations from the community for over two-thirds of its annual budget. The nonprofit must raise $331,000 through community support. The yearly budget expenses for programming is $492,000.
Ruth's House was founded in Faribault in 2003 and manages a nine-unit transitional shelter for women and families, along with a sober home for women called Sarah House.
Ruth's House provides affordable housing to help women and families on their way to a new beginning. Many of the women have experienced domestic violence, making security at Ruth's House part of the mission to provide and protect residents with safe shelter.
