early learning class.jpeg

Students sit about a table and play with Play-Dough at the Roosevelt Early Learning Center. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public School District)
early learning class 2.jpeg

Students gather around for story time at the Roosevelt Early Learning Center. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public School District)

Roosevelt Elementary’s Early Learning Center has become the latest hub for parents hoping to better prepare their kids for kindergarten. As of this school year, children ages 3 to 5 have even more space to work on their motor skills, letter recognition and other important benchmarks for their development.

Sage.jpg

Sage

