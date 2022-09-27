Roosevelt Elementary’s Early Learning Center has become the latest hub for parents hoping to better prepare their kids for kindergarten. As of this school year, children ages 3 to 5 have even more space to work on their motor skills, letter recognition and other important benchmarks for their development.
The expansion was funded by a tax levy increase approved by voters in November 2020.
With the new addition, Roosevelt has gone from just a few preschool classrooms to having five all-day classrooms and offices. The extra offices aren’t only for meeting space, but also to help integrate administration to the new space.
Each class typically has 18 students, a teacher and two paraprofessionals. The first paraprofessional focuses on any children who may have specific needs that require more one-on-one time, and the other helps the teacher with daily activities like getting kids on and off the buses.
After the state-mandated screening process for 3-year-old Minnesotans, parents are given recommendations for the best way to address their child’s specific educational needs.
If the kids tick all the boxes, they’re able to move onto the preschool level at either McKinley, Jefferson or Roosevelt. This program is free for 4-year-olds. For 3-year-olds there is a fee of $720 a month, with assistance and scholarships available.
Olivia Sage, the district’s early learning coordinator, said there’s often a noticeable difference between a child who gets to kindergarten with preschool experience versus without.
“So we use their early-childhood indicators of progress to determine what we’re teaching and how we’re trying to progress students developmentally to prepare them for kindergarten,” she said. “Sometimes, parents do a great job of that at home. Home day care has done a great job too but … yes, we do see students that attend our program are better prepared for kindergarten.”
She went on to explain why that is the case.
“Especially just being in a school setting; they’re getting a lot more about executive functioning,” she said. “Attending a class, being with a teacher, listening to other adults give directions, being with their peers, learning how to take turns, those types of things. (They) just better equip them to be successful in kindergarten settings.”
The teachers and paraprofessionals in the classroom have been doing a great job preparing the kids, according to Sage.
“We have the best teachers in early childhood,” she said. “They’re fun. They’re willing to roll up their sleeves and work really hard. We have tough classes and really busy little kids who are excited to come to school.”
While Sage agrees that day care facilities can be good for taking care of kids’ basic needs and keeping them entertained, she said the early learning centers in the district are focused on developing the skills necessary to achieve success.
“Day care does a great job of meeting their basic needs, like feeding them, napping them, giving them toys and an opportunity to play,” she said. “Preschool is a little bit more structured. So, yes, we feed them and take care of them and love them. Our play, though, is really defined and purposeful within the environment.”
She expanded on what educational playtime entails.
“While we do have a curriculum, it is play-based,” she said. “You know, learning math and measurements by stacking blocks, learning fine-motor skills by holding a pencil or paintbrush, exposing them to letters and numbers … Daycare can be great. Home can be great. It all just depends on the caregiver. There’s really no one size fits all.”