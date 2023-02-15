Every blade of grass at River Bend Nature Center means something different to everyone.
Since becoming executive director in August, Brad Bourn quickly saw how everyone enjoys and values nature differently.
“My favorite part of the job is seeing how people interact with nature,” he said. “I could go out and find my favorite blade of grass on the 743 acres, but I think my favorite part is just seeing how people find meaning here. I love when you hear a naturalist say something to one of our classrooms coming in.
“Then, when kids are loading up on the bus, you’ll overhear the kids restating it,” he said. “My favorite part of the nature center is the impact that we have on the human beings that that come out here and make it a part of their life. When I get to actually see that, that’s what gets me coming to work the next day. That’s what I love.”
As his first major project, Bourn is working to solidify a strategic plan for the nature center by learning the things people value there.
“We really want to touch base back with the community and say, you know, ‘We are the largest environmental steward in the city,’” he said. “’How do you think we’re doing? What do you think that we should be doing?’ Just taking the pulse and hear back from folks on what they want to see River Bend be for the next 50 years.”
To hear those thoughts, River Bend has released a survey, which is available online (www.RBNC.org/Strategic-Planning) and will hold two to four listening sessions, which don’t have a time or place set yet.
Having worked with nonprofits in the past, he explained that this is an important first step in his new role at the park.
“I know that River Bend had other long-term plans and visions in the past, but we are currently operating without that common north star,” he said. “And with nonprofits that’s usually articulated in a strategic plan.”
In other words, there was a dirt trail. Now, they’re paving it. But what’s important to Bourn is that everyone feels their voice was heard.
“Nature is bigger than one person,” he said “Everybody uses the outdoors in a different way and and values a little bit differently. Hopefully everybody will be able to see their voice reflected, even if it isn’t exactly 100% of what they wanted to see in the plan.”
Another important reason for the community input is that the nature center belongs to everyone, he said. Especially because optional memberships are a big support system for the park.
“River Bend is open to everyone, whether you’re a member or not,” he said. “We encourage folks that use the nature center and love the nature center to become members. But it’s not Netflix. The outdoors are free.”
As for timeline, Bourn hopes to have the strategic plan ready by late summer or early autumn, but isn’t planning to rush things. His main goal is to have it ready by the end of this year.
As of right now, Bourn is just hoping to be surprised.
“I think we have some more work to do in working with communities that access nature differently than how folks like I do. We’re hoping to do a lot more work, for example, with the Minnesota State Academies for the Blind and Deaf and how folks in those two communities experience and interact with nature. I think there’ll be some surprises there.
“Faribault has a growing and changing community. It’s becoming more of a global community than it was when you and I were kids. I think we’ll find some ways that the nature center gets used that we might not even know or appreciate.”