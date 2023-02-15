Every blade of grass at River Bend Nature Center means something different to everyone.

River Bend Survey 1.JPG

River Bend Nature Center Executive Director Brad Bourn’s favorite part of the job is “seeing how people find meaning” in the park. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


River Bend Survey 2.JPG

A wooden sign greets visitors as they drive into the main entrance of River Bend Nature Center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments