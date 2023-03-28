RBNC SYRUP 11.jpg

Oliver Heiman, 12, takes a shot of maple syrup, while Victor Sanchez shares his preference for the syrup made at River Bend Nature Center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
RBNC SYRUP 12.jpg

Phoebe Sanchez, 11, licks her fingers clean of the homemade maple syrup made at River Bend Nature Center during a program on Tuesday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
RBNC SYRUP 10.jpg

River Bend Nature Center Naturalist Matt Johnson pours some store-bought maple syrup into 4-year-old Lorelai Sanchez’s cup for her to compare to syrup made at the nature center. Victor Sanchez and Oliver Heiman, 12, watch in anticipation for their turn. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

When settlers first arrived in Minnesota, the native people shared their knowledge of harvesting the wonders that the earth had to offer.


RBNC SYRUP 2.jpg

River Bend Nature Center Naturalist Matt Johnson shows a group of children and their parents a wooden spile, like Native Americans would havve used to extract sap. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
RBNC SYRUP 3.jpg

Edith Heiman, 5, and Oliver Heiman, 12, inspect what the Native Americans used to hand weave baskets, which they used to collect sap from maple trees. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
RBNC SYRUP 4.jpg

Edith Heiman, 4, watches her brother, Oliver Heiman, 12, as he is chosen to be the first volunteer to crank the drill and tap the tree. River Bend Nature Center Naturalist Matt Johnson calls Oliver over. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
OJIBWE SYRUP

Ojibwe women fill a birch bark container with maple sugar and syrup, circa 1925. (Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Historical Society)
RBNC SYRUP 8.jpg

River Bend Nature Center Naturalist Matt Johnson steps back to give Nelson Brosseau, 9, of Northfield, and Etta Liknes, 8, of Willmar, a chance to get a whiff of the steam from the evaporator, which smells like fresh maple syrup. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
RBNC SYRUP 6.jpg

Phoebe Sanchez, 11, lifts her little sister, Lorelai Sanchez, 4, so she can help drill a hole into a sugar maple tree Tuesday afternoon. River Bend Nature Center Naturalist Matt Johnson helps turn the drill. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments