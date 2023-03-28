When settlers first arrived in Minnesota, the native people shared their knowledge of harvesting the wonders that the earth had to offer.
Included in their teachings was a practice called “syruping,” which is the extraction and processing of tree sap to make the thick, sugary substance, now known as maple syrup.
Every year River Bend Nature Center hosts a number of presentations during which a naturalist replicates the “syruping” process. The only one left online with space available is at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. It’s free for members, $5 per person or $15 per family.
Maple syrup is commonly found atop a stack of flapjacks nowadays, but the native people used syrup as a seasoning. River Bend Naturalist Matt Johnson explained that, since the syrup stays fresh for so long, it was a reliable food source in the winter.
The opening of Ojibwe “sugar camps” in the spring marked the yearly reunification of the smaller family groups that were scattered in the winter, according to the Minnesota Historical Society.
It wasn’t until World War II that maple syrup became a staple in non-native cuisine, due to food rationing.
Tuesday afternoon’s syruping at River Bend began inside the interpretive center, where Johnson spoke to about a dozen children, who were off from school during their spring break.
Southeastern Minnesota, Johnson explained, is “right in that sweet spot,” literally and figuratively. It is part of an ecoregion of deciduous forest called the Big Woods. The area is home to northern red oak, American elm, basswood and, of course, sugar maple.
Johnson said River Bend volunteers tap between 50 and 75 sugar maples each year.
“The reason we tap sugar maples is because they have the highest concentration of sugar in their sap,” he said. “We like that because then we don’t have to collect as much sap.”
Even with the high amount of sugar, it takes 40 gallons of sap to make 1 gallon of syrup. For other maples, it can take up to 100 gallons of sap.
Sap to syrup
Sap flows when the temperature is below freezing at night and above freezing during the day, making tree-tapping viable in the spring and fall. Johnson explained that while you can get sap in the fall, it’s not as pure and most people prefer to wait until spring.
The syruping process begins by drilling a hole into a tree. While nowadays many people use power tools, River Bend workers use a hand-cranked drill. The Native Americans used tools crafted from rock, bone or wood.
As the trees begin to dawn their leaves, sap rises from the roots to the treetops. Water in the sap freezes and thaws over and over, creating pressure inside the tree.
Thus, any mark or hole in the tree becomes a place for the sap to escape. Native Americans used hollowed-out sticks to direct the sap into a handwoven basket, often made from the bark of a paper birch tree.
Once the sap is collected, it’s boiled several times to remove the water. It wasn’t until the fur-trading era that Native Americans had metal cooking tools, so they had to get creative.
“So what they would do is they would take rocks, and they would put those rocks into a fire,” Johnson said. “You could make those rocks get really, really hot if you leave it in a fire over a long period of time. Then what they would do is they would carefully get that rock into the sap and it would boil really quickly.”
Hundreds of gallons
While River Bend uses hand-cranked drills for the “old-fashion” feel, the volunteers don’t tap the trees or boil the sap the old-fashion way. They use metal spiles and a large, metal, wood-burning evaporator.
The metal spiles direct the sap into 4-gallon bags, which Johnson said “you can actually fill” on “a really good day.” Once they have 10 of the bags filled and the sap evaporated, River Bend volunteers wind up with a gallon of fresh, homemade maple syrup.
The child and their parents who attended Tuesday could taste the difference between artificial, store-bought maple syrup and the “real stuff.” River Bend sells its maple syrup, which Johnson said will be available in the coming weeks.
On average, River Bend produces about 15 to 20 gallons of syrup a year, meaning they tap about 600 to 800 gallons of sap each spring.
Last year the nature center was voted the best in the state by the Minnesota Naturalist Association, which meant it had higher demand than usual.