Area pre-schoolers have an opportunity to learn and experience nature thanks to a workshop being offered by the River Bend Nature Center during the spring and summer of 2022.
The center’s Little Sprouts program features a variety of planned educational and exploration activities that focus on nature and the environment under the direction of River Bend volunteer naturalist Leah Inman. The program is open to youth from ages birth to five years old and a parent or guardian.
Typically, the classes are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The program’s dates will sometimes vary. A schedule is posted at www.rbnc.org/little-sprouts.
This week's Little Sprouts’ theme was birds and nests. Inman led the pre-schoolers through a program that included introductory play time, reading books on the topic of birds and nests, sensory opportunities with actual bird nests collected from the nature center and a nature hike through the center to observe bird nests in the trees and around one of the River Bend Nature Center ponds.
“One of my friends let me know about the program,” said Brittany Latchaw, who was participating in the program for the first time with her son Beck. “He loves being outside and as long as the weather is nice, I am sure we will be be back doing this all summer long.”
The Little Sprouts program is the creation of Inman, who first connected with the River Bend Nature Center as an intern at the park in 2008 and 2009.
“I interned here at River Bend and we did an early childhood program back then because one of the naturalist here then loved doing it,” Inman said. “I had fun helping her with the program.”
By the time Inman had children of her own, the early childhood program at River Bend was no longer being offered. Inman would often take her children and friends’ children on her own self-guided nature programs at times before helping re-establish River Bend’s early childhood programs in 2021.
Inman was taking a break from teaching to stay at home with her children. She approached the nature center with her concept of beginning a new pre-school program in the summer of 2021. The green light for the program was given.
“I just brainstormed things that I thought would be fun to do like: what’s in the water, birds of a feather, animals in winter, etc.," she said. "I just decide what I think is interesting.”
To get ideas for the programming, Inman relies on books and materials gathered from the public library and online along with her background as a teacher and intern at River Bend.
She works in conjunction with the staff to create a schedule of programs on a quarterly basis. Some of the upcoming programs include: 'Shapes and Nature' (April 26 and June 14), 'What’s in the Water?' (May 24, June 28 and Aug. 2), 'Textures of Nature' (June 11) and 'Beautiful Birds' (Aug. 9).
“When I was here as an intern, our director at that time was very big into sticking to the mission of the River Bend Nature Center (explore, experience, appreciate and protect the natural world) and to me that is also super important — to get people outside experiencing,” Inman said. “Because no one is going to be excited about preserving habitat and protecting animals if they don’t see and experience nature.”
Inman believes young children need to experience nature first-hand and gain the benefits from having those opportunities.
“With pre-schoolers, my goal is less about learning a fact and more at having the experiences. Especially those sensory experiences,” Inman said. “With little kids these days, being inside more and having more screen time, they don’t get enough sensory touch experiences and you need to activate all five of your senses to develop them well.
“If you are not getting to touch mud, stomp in leaves or things like that your body and your brains don’t develop as well. Getting those experiences outside helps our brain be stronger and more well rounded.”