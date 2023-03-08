One of the most important aspects for attracting wildlife is “replicating nature,” according to River Bend Nature Center Naturalist Matt Johnson.
Johnson explained this and more at River Bend on Saturday afternoon, during what would’ve been a presentation about attracting wildlife. However, since no one registered for the event, it was cancelled.
Instead he sat down with the Daily News to outline some key advice for people looking to attract wildlife to their yard.
“Really (we’re) just trying to get people to plant more natives,” he said. “You know, they’re designed to grow here. They’re adapted to the climate too. All the pollinators need them. So, we try to mimic nature. That really (attracts) the most wildlife.”
One thing Johnson pointed out is that “not all nonnative plants are bad.”
“There’s a lot that can live in your garden and it’s fine,” he said. “If you think about annuals — plants that don’t come back the next year — they don’t pose any threat. There’s a lot of others if you look online. A lot of the times, they’ll have good lists of plants that are not going to get out of your garden and into nature.”
However, many of the nonnative plants that were introduced to beautify gardens, wound up becoming invasive species in the local environment. One of those nonnatives is a purple wildflower called dame’s rocket.
“That was brought over as a garden flower, and it’s a very pretty flower,” he said. “But if you ever come back, usually sometime late May, early June, it’s just kind of everywhere. It can outcompete native species. So, it’s become a thing we’re trying to tackle.
“Buckthorn is another one that was brought over. It’s kind of like a shrub, a hedge. That’s really taken off and really affected the natural ecosystem, here in the forests.”
Another big thing for attracting several kinds of wildlife is implementing a water source. Even something as simple as a birdbath can have an impact.
“It’s kind of funny,” Johnson said. “I have a birdbath and it kind of attaches to my deck. And tree frogs will actually hide underneath it during the day, because they usually more come out in the evening at night. … During the evening, they can just go right up on top. So, they’ll get right out and then they hunt.”
Native berries and cherries attract birds and other wildlife. Anything that provides food, like fruit, is good for wildlife, Johnson said.
For bird feeders, Johnson said it’s important to put stickers or something on the glass, so birds don’t fly into the glass and injure themselves.
Squirrels and deer can ruin the experience of bird feeders, Johnson noted. Keeping them out of reach for deer is vital to not having the feeder destroyed.
Squirrels are a bit more persistent and can “empty the feeder” in one sitting.
Having a substance called suet is able to mitigate that issue. Suet is a mix of various foods that can be kept in a small cage, preventing squirrels from accessing it while still allowing birds to peck away.
When it comes to having a healthy garden and being environmentally aware of the impact a garden has, Johnson said accommodating pollinators is important. Bees and butterflies, especially monarchs, are at risk of extinction.
Native flowers, milkweed and butterfly weed are good for attracting pollinators.
“Milkweeds are what they eat when they’re caterpillars, and so it’s kind of that larval food for them,” Johnson said. “It’s really the only thing they eat. So, if we didn’t have any milkweed, we would not have any monarch butterflies. That’s why you’ve seen like a big decline in monarch populations.
He attributed the decline to farming and ditch mowing and “just the clearing of a lot of those native prairies.”