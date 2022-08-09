The Public Safety Center has been a controversial project, Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas and other county officials acknowledge. They insist a new facility is necessary to keep up with regulations and an increasing population.
Just before the shovels hit the dirt at the Public Safety Center groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning, the sheriff addressed some of the public's concerns and outlined a few of the reasons he says the new jail and sheriff's office facility is needed.
"Would you rather keep giving half a million dollars to someone else and never having anything or would you rather spend the money necessary and have something to show for it?" Thomas said. "I haven't found too many people in my travels who like throwing money away. So, thank you, for those of you who ... had the forethought to quit kicking the can down the road for the next generation and for making the tough, but correct, decision to build a new facility for those who will come after us."
Last month, the County Board of Commissioners approved issuing a nearly $49 million bond to pay for construction of the 83,000-square-foot facility off Highway 3 on the northern edge of Faribault. The center is expected to be completed in fall 2024.
The center will include new offices, training and evidence storage spaces for the Sheriff's Office. The driver of the project is a new jail that will have larger cells that can house up to 76 inmates, a dedicated medical and mental health unit, 10 times the recreation space, a computer lab and classroom and more.
According to county officials, the new Public Safety Center will address the reoccurring concerns raised by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Since 2016, there have been a few main concerns that were repeatedly noted in the DOC’s yearly inspection reports:
• A lack of space and improper classification and separation of inmates.
• Wellness checks and other mental health procedures not being done within the 30 minutes allowed.
• A lack of educational, vocational and recreational programs.
• A lack of staff.
Following each inspection report the various suggestions, such as hiring a new assistant jail administrator, were mostly addressed and corrected. While the wellness checks showed up a few times, the Sheriff's Office has implemented an audit system to keep tabs on and address this issue.
According to Lisa Becking, assistant director of the DOC's Inspection and Enforcement Unit, the lack of space and programs would be directly solved with the construction of a new facility. A new facility could also help with understaffing, she said.
"Construction may have some bearing on the ability to hire staff, as from what I am told, the current facility is not an inviting environment," Becking said.
Thomas agreed the new facility could help with understaffing. He added that the lack of space has been impeding their ability to meet the DOC's educational, vocational and recreational program standards.
According to a letter from DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell, lack of space at the current Rice County Jail has been an issue had been well-documented for over a decade.
"Program and recreation space is very limited," Schnell wrote. "There have been several renovations over the past 15-20 years, and none of those renovations addressed the lack of program/recreation space, even though there is documentation of the lack of space going back to 2011."
This lack of space even forced Rice County to house overflow inmates in jails in Steele, Le Sueur and Goodhue counties.
In the 2016 audit, Senior Detention Facility Inspector Sarah Johnson writes, “Rice County Jail continues to house a number of inmates out of county to be able to properly classify and separate inmates. Rice County will have to stay diligent in keeping inmates properly classified and separated and will have to continue to board inmates out, even with bed space available at the jail and annex.”
According to Thomas, the county spent around $193,000 to send and house inmates in other counties in 2019.
The DOC had indicated it would reclassify the county's current jail to only allow inmates to be kept for up to 90 days. That would require the county to send more inmates to other jails that are classified for longer stays. The county estimates this would cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.
The construction of the Public Safety Center would not only add space for better separation of inmates, but also allow for more educational, recreational and vocational programs.
“Research has shown that programs, whether educational, vocational or recreational, help to reduce negative inmate behavior, as well as helping to reduce recidivism," Pfeifer wrote in the 2018 inspection.
A new jail also will better support inmates with mental health issues, said Rice County Assistant Jail Administrator Stephanie Duhme.
"The new facility has spaces and areas that will offer a softer and quieter atmosphere," she said. "The hope is to provide a better overall well-being to meet the needs of privacy, limited stimuli and a comforting environment for those with mental health issues or experiencing a mental health crisis."