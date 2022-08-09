Sheriff and Deputy

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas (left) and Chief Deputy Joe Yetzer chat by the construction equipment before a Tuesday groundbreaking ceremony for the new Rice County Public Safety Center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The Public Safety Center has been a controversial project, Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas and other county officials acknowledge. They insist a new facility is necessary to keep up with regulations and an increasing population.

groundbreaking

Shovels hit the dirt during the groundbreaking ceremony of Rice County's new Public Safety Center on Tuesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Public Safety Center Site

The site of the new Public Safety Center is located East of Highway 3. Pictured are the latest site plans from the County. (Map courtesy of Rice County)
Sheriff Thomas PSC groundbreaking

Sheriff Jesse Thomas talks about the need for the new jail and office, training and storage space for the Sheriff's Office at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

