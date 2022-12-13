MN CREP Rice SWCD Millersburg wetland resto 1.jpg

Part of a 157-acre MN CREP enrollment involving two neighboring properties, a wetland restoration and upland habitat near Millersburg in Rice County is seen Sept. 21, 2022, from Rice County Road 1 facing south. The land, visible from Interstate Highway 35, remains privately owned. For Sharla Fillhouer, MN CREP was a way to establish her father’s legacy. The property borders Wolf Creek, which flows east, from Circle Lake to the Cannon River southwest of Northfield. Photo Credit: Siri Doyle, BWSR

A 157-acre Minnesota Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program enrollment in Rice County has restored a wetland and surrounding upland habitat, reduced the likelihood of downstream flooding, and established a father’s legacy.


Rice SWCD technician Emmie Scheffler visited the MN CREP easement shortly after wetland restoration work finished this fall. Photo Credit: Rice SWCD
Workers from DeCook Excavating added topsoil to the newly built field drive in September to help vegetation take hold on the MN CREP site near Millersburg in Rice County. (Photo courtesy of Siri Doyle/BWSR)

MN CREP: A voluntary program designed to permanently protect environmentally sensitive land in 54 counties in southern and western Minnesota, MN CREP is accomplished with federal and state funding. Landowners enroll the land in the USDA’s Farm Service Agency-administered Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) for 14-15 years, and in the BWSR-administered Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) Reserve program — a state-funded perpetual conservation easement. Landowners handle general maintenance. For three years, BWSR provides any necessary follow-up related to installed practices; the SWCD is then responsible for periodic oversight and inspection.

