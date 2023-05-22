...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
The Rice County Landfill burns in the early evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Coon)
Officials are containing but allowing trash to burn at the Rice County Solid Waste Facility. The cause of the fire, which started Monday evening, was not immediately known.
Landfill fires can cause air quality concerns, according to Rice County. And the National Weather Service had already issued an air quality alert.
The landfill is closed to the public, but not to contracted waste haulers, as the county is working "to mitigate any ongoing issues related to the fire," a Rice County press release stated Tuesday.
According to Rice County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Malecha, dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. that smoke was visible near the landfill, located off of Highway 3 in Bridgewater Township. After confirming the landfill was on fire, Faribault and Northfield fire departments were dispatched to assist in putting out the flames.
After some time, the fire was "contained" within the center of the landfill and did not appear to be spreading. At around 10 p.m., most of the firefighters headed home for the evening.
Late Monday night, Malecha said the fire departments "talked to the state" about developing an action plan, and that some of the team were stationed at the landfill for the night to keep an eye on the fire.
An update from the county Tuesday afternoon confirmed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency had been notified of the ongoing situation.
"Landfill fires can pose several hazards to both human health and the environment," the release said. "The smoke and ash generated can contain particulate matter, which can cause respiratory issues, especially for individuals with pre-existing conditions."
The county noted the "existing air quality issues in southern Minnesota," which prompted the National Weather Service to issue an air quality alert.
The alert is due to Canadian wildfires, in combination with low humidity, sunny skies and warm temperatures, which mix together to create a moderately harmful amount of ground-level ozone.
"Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices," the alert reads. "Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible," advises the National Weather Service.
The county gave similar advise on Tuesday afternoon.
"If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution, limit or postpone physical activity and stay indoors," advised the county. "Anyone with asthma or other respiratory conditions like COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, like emphysema or chronic bronchitis) should make sure they have their rescue or relief inhalers with them."