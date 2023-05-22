The Rice County Landfill burns in the late evening Monday. (Video courtesy of Kevin Coon)

landfill fire 8.jpg

The Rice County Landfill burns in the early evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Jim Brasseaur)
landfill fire 6.jpg

The Rice County Landfill burns in the early evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Jim Brasseaur)

The Rice County Solid Waste Facility seems to have caught flame sometime in the early evening on Monday. It's unclear the cause of the fire at this time.


landfill fire 7.jpg

The Rice County Landfill burns in the early evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Jim Brasseaur)
landfill fire 3.jpg

The Rice County Landfill burns in the late evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Coon)
landfill fire 4.jpg

The Rice County Landfill burns in the late evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Coon)
landfill fire 2.jpg

The Rice County Landfill burns in the early evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Coon)

The Rice County Landfill burns in the late evening Monday. (Video courtesy of Kevin Coon)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments