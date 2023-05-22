...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-
quality-and-health.
The Rice County Landfill burns in the early evening Monday. (Photo courtesy of Kevin Coon)
Firefighters are allowing trash to burn at the Rice County Solid Waste Facility while working to prevent it from spreading.
Before the fire was reported Monday evening, the National Weather Service had already advised those sensitive to air pollutants to "limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion."
According to Rice County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Malecha, dispatch received a call around 5 p.m. that smoke was visible near the landfill, located off of Highway 3 in Bridgewater Township. After confirming the landfill was on fire, Faribault and Northfield fire departments were dispatched to assist in putting out the flames.
After some time, the fire was "contained" within the center of the landfill and did not appear to be spreading. At around 10 p.m., most of the firefighters headed home for the evening.
Malecha said the departments "talked to the state" about developing an action plan, and that some of the team were stationed at the landfill for the night to keep an eye on the fire.
As of midnight on Tuesday, the fire was still going. The majority of the smoke is headed up and to the north. Malecha said it will likely burn into tomorrow morning, at least.
A news release from the county Tuesday morning said "county staff will monitor the situation and reassess the plan." Another release said the landfill is closed to the public, but not to contracted waste haulers.
Additionally, the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for central Minnesota around the same time that the landfill caught fire.
"Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices," the alert reads. "Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible."
The alert is reportedly due to Canadian wildfires, in combination with low humidity, sunny skies and warm temperatures, which mix together to create a moderately harmful amount of ground-level ozone.
"Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults and people who are active outdoors may experience health effects," advises the National Weather Service.