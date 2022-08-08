Battle Cry.JPG

Mike Pirkl of Faribault puts his fist into the air just before he adds his green chain to the pole at the Rice County Relay For Life Friday. His chain has over 30 links, meaning he’s been cancer-free for over three decades. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Hundreds of multicolored paper chain links were hung from a pole by the survivors attending the Relay For Life ceremony at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Each link of the chains represent each year they’ve survived since their diagnoses.

Jayne Spooner.JPG

Jayne Spooner told the story of her mom’s experience with cancer and how much the Relay For Life means to her and meant to her mom. She said that when her mother died, she knew she was in heaven with her husband, dancing the polka and waltz. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

