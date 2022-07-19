Carnival rides and mobile food stands are being set up in North Alexander Park for the Rice County Fair. Attendees can stuff themselves with funnel cakes and corndogs, take in a show, see blue-ribbon-winning projects and more at the fairgrounds from July 19 to the 23.
“We’ve still got a fun-packed lineup,” said Fair Manager John Dvorak. “I think there’s something for everybody. People can come pick and choose what they like.”
Many popular attractions are returning, including the National Tractor Pullers Association’s truck and tractor pull, which did not come last year due to a scheduling conflict.
Other events on the grandstand include the Enduro Auto Racing, the Midwest All-Star Wrestling, the Barnes Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and a demolition derby. Each of these events have historically drawn a large crowd, according to Dvorak.
The Brodini Family Comedy and Magic act will also return to the fair, which Dvorak expects to draw a large crowd.
“The people love him and he’s always got a crowd around him, so he’s coming back for free entertainment this year,” he said.
Also back by popular demand are the daily demonstrations, which take place noon to 4 p.m. at the Rice County Historical Society. Among others will be the learning garden, a class for gardening enthusiasts, an early-American ceramist/potter and a woodworker dressed in mid-century clothing, showing off how he uses his homemade lathe to carve bowls and other wooden tools.
“There’s a lot of repetitive stuff from years back, but also a few new things,” said Dvorak. “We just want a few things to be new, so it doesn’t look like it’s the same old Rice County Fair.”
One of the new attractions is the Strong Man act at the 4-H Plaza, in which a man claims to be able to hold cars back while they put the pedal to the metal. A Hispanic band called Los Juniors Del Barranco is making it Rice County debut, as well as Mitchell Hall and the Tennessee Trio.
Dvorak and assistant Chris Duncan have been busy preparing the fair and recruiting vendors, which they say is paying off. As of Friday, the fair had nearly doubled last year’s numbers by securing 37 local and outside food vendors.
“We were really concerned about them being filled up,” said Dvorak. “Last year, we were only able to get 20 vendors. This year, we’ve got double than what we had last year. So we’re excited about that.”
Among the stationary and mobile vendors will also be a COVID vaccine clinic, where fair-goers can receive their vaccine or booster shots, if they’ve been putting it off.
Even though it’s a stressful planning process, Dvorak and Duncan are excited to see people come out to enjoy the festivities.
“We’re burning the candle at both ends trying to get ready,” Duncan said. “It’s always stressful trying to get ready, but we’re excited about it.”
“You know,” added Dvorak, “with the price of gas being where it is, I’m hoping people will say, ‘You know what? Instead of going to this vacation spot, we’re going to stay and do activities around home.’ I am hoping that one of them is coming to the Rice County Fair.”