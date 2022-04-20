The damage from storms on April 12 prompted Rice County to declare a state of emergency.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday to make the declaration, which could make the county eligible for federal funding for repairs.
The total amount of damage to public infrastructure is still being tallied, according to Rice County Emergency Management Director Jennifer Hauer-Schmitz. But they will far exceed the minimum of $125,000 required to apply for financial assistance.
Hauer-Schmitz said known storm damage to electric cooperatives serving the county has already reached at least $625,000.
A shelter in Shager Park also was damaged. Several Rice County Sheriff’s Office squad cars suffered damage from the winds and hail.
The county's disaster assistance request would need to be approved by the state. If approved, Hauer-Schmitz said damage in other areas in state also hit by April 12 storms could be rolled together and make Rice County eligible for federal disaster aid.
Damage to homes, businesses and other private property is not covered by the request. The county’s damage estimates fall short of qualifying for that level of aid.
The wind and hail toppled trees, damaged roofs and siding and caused other damage to a number of private properties in Faribault and surrounding communities. The sudden straight-line winds also tipped over nine semis on I-35 near Faribault. No serious injuries were reported.