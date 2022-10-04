When Jill Bondhus started working at the 911 dispatch center, dispatchers often had a phone, a pencil and a pad of paper. Now, she's the administrator for the Rice-Steele 911 Center, and each dispatcher has a headset, five or six monitors and receives information in numerous new and evolving ways.
Each new technology adds to the dispatchers' workload. For example, many new cars and smart watches are able to send details about vehicular crashes or health emergencies, which creates more information for the dispatchers to process.
With the Public Safety Center underway, the Rice County Sheriff's Office is considering using the old space for a new dispatch center. During a workshop on Tuesday, the Rice County Board of Commissioners discussed the possible paths forward.
Rice-Steele County dispatch currently operates out of the Owatonna Law Enforcement Center. One of the main issues with the current dispatch center is the lack of workstations.
Currently, there are eight workstations, but the report and Bondhus say 14 will be necessary within the next decade and 16 will be needed in the next 20 years. The issue becomes especially evident when extreme weather strikes the area, Bondhus said.
"The problem first came to light when we got hit by those bad tornadoes," said Bondhus. "We only had so many people in the office. Obviously, there were tons of calls coming in and we kept up, but it really made us realize that it was about time to expand."
Weighing the options
The first option is to maintain the agreement between Steele and Rice County and renovate the current 3,000-square-foot. dispatch center. This option would cost about $2.2 million.
This option also would cause limitations for any future expansion. The report projects that the space would run out within a decade.
The second option is to maintain the Rice-Steele agreement and renovate the old Law Enforcement Center for a new dispatch center for both counties. This option is projected to cost about $3.5 million.
The third option is to terminate the Rice-Steele agreement and put a dedicated Rice County Dispatch Center in the old Law Enforcement Center. This option is projected to cost about $2.1 million.
The projected costs are estimates and will greatly depend on the number of dispatcher stations.
A feasibility report presents a few considerations for the County Board to keep in mind when considering each option, including the need for a backup dispatch center, and possible future consolidation with other counties.
The current backup dispatch is located in the Faribault Police Station, and it would need to be moved if a new dispatch center was put in the old sheriff's office. Bondhus said, since a dispatch center could become compromised for whatever reason, there needs to be some distance between the main dispatch and the backup.
The need for a new backup could be an easy fix. They could simply turn the current dispatch in Owatonna into the backup.
"We have a ring that we have to consider," said Bondhus. "Let's say there's a chemical leak or a power outage or something like that. If the we can't use the main center, then we need to have a backup that's far enough to not be affected. It's just a way to have a contingency plan in place."
Because other counties struggle to meet staffing needs for their dispatch operations, Jeff Nelson of TSC Alliance (the technology provider) informed the board that consolidation is likely. This is especially true, considering Minnesota counties with population growth is uncommon.
Commissioner Jim Purfeerst asked about the possibility of future consolidation. Purfeerst threw out the example of Waseca County and asked how many more staffers they’d need if Waseca joined.
“Assuming you’re fully staffed, I would say you’d need an additional one person per shift," Nelson said. "Keep in mind that to staff one of these positions, it typically takes five bodies, because you have time off and 24-hour workdays. Based on what I know about Waseca, I’d say you could just add one … but that’s without any analysis of the call activity.”
New tech; new problems
Bondhus explained that there aren't limitations to having a shared space between Rice and Steele counties. She said that, in many ways, consolidation actually makes it easier to for dispatchers to communicate with whoever they need to.
During the County Board's workshop, Jacob Wollensak of Wold Architects and Engineers presented each option and gave his opinion on why he felt the second option (moving both county dispatch operations to Faribault) would best fit the current and future needs.
"There is room for growth," Wollensak said. "We feel like that option does give some flexibility for any changes down the road and actually would give you the right amount of square feet, if you were to project out to 20 years."