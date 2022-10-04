Rice-Steele 911 Dispatch Center.jpg

Space is limited at the Rice-Steele 911 Center, which is why they're asking to use the old jailhouse for a new dispatch center. The move would cost $2 million or more, but is long overdue, according to Jill Bondhus, the administrator of the Rice-Steele 911 Center. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

When Jill Bondhus started working at the 911 dispatch center, dispatchers often had a phone, a pencil and a pad of paper. Now, she's the administrator for the Rice-Steele 911 Center, and each dispatcher has a headset, five or six monitors and receives information in numerous new and evolving ways.

dispatch presentation.JPG

From left, Jacob Wollensak and Jeff Nelson present the 911 dispatch center options to the Rice County Board of Commissioners: Jeff Docken, Steve Underdahl, Jim Purfeerst, Dave Miller and Galen Malecha. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Dispatch Console.JPG

Each dispatch console at the Rice-Steele 911 Center has five to six different screens, which dispatchers use to get incoming information to the right people. A map at the center-top of the big screen shows where calls come from and the location of the responding unit. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

