Though they come from very different backgrounds, different eras and have different approaches to the issues, both candidates for Rice County Board of Commissioners District 3 participated in a cordial forum Thursday evening hosted by the American Association of University Women.
Samuel Temple and Gerald Hoisington earned more votes than the incumbent in the August primary and are now vying to take the seat representing eastern Faribault. After thanking the organizers of the forum and a brief introduction, they each outlined what their top priorities would be as commissioner.
Temple said transparency, stability and respect have been the main focus of his campaign.
“I’ve been having regular meeting, like I will have as county commissioner, that are both in person and online, at various times of the day, on different days of the week, so that there are options for as many people to attend," he said. "When you treat people with respect and you make them feel heard — that their view of Faribault’s future is valued — that’s how you foster community and respect that can be forward-thinking.”
Hoisington agreed with some of Sam’s priorities, but felt that inflation and fiscal accountability within government are of the utmost importance.
“Especially during this time, families in Faribault are suffering, Hoisington said, “With inflation at 9% and gas prices at all times, people are hurting. And I think that we need to take a closer look at what we do as a county and the money that we spend."
Next, the candidates gave their opinions about how to aid people in need of mental health support.
“There are there's a lot of work that needs to be done, Temple said. “But the biggest thing that we can do is be able to make the case to the public that this is worth an investment. This needs to be a priority. This needs to be something that a county commissioner needs to go to bat for.”
While Hoisington wasn’t sure how exactly to help this issue, he said his years in business have taught him how to ask for help.
Temple said that his role as county commissioner would give him little power over the climate crisis, but he felt that preparations to combat its effects were necessary.
“We can't affect CO2 output around the world, here in Faribault and Rice County, but we can affect how well our runoff systems are ready to work against more and more extreme flooding," he said. "We can deal with extreme hail, extreme snow, more and more unstable weather systems that are more prone to tornadoes. We need to be proactive about these things.”
Hoisington disagreed that the government should be involved in the efforts against climate change. While he is a fan of electric cars, he just doesn’t want to be forced to get one.
“I think it needs to be a market issue,” he said. “I'm totally in favor. But I think our system needs to be able to handle it right now. We're putting ourselves in a bad position with shutting down fossil fuels and not being able to meet the demand for electricity, especially when we're pushing more and more for electric. My whole career I've always asked 'why?' and I've always liked to look at both sides of an argument. And I think that we need to just study the issues and understand where we're at and be good stewards.”
Hoisington, age 67, said he feels his life experience has prepared him for the responsibility of commissioner.
“I've lived a lot of life," he said. "I've seen a lot of things. I've got a lot of experience in Faribault. Fantastic relationships. Throughout my life, I've been in a lot of difficult situations, like most people have. When you're in a tough spot, you need to put your feet down and grind it out."
Temple, 21, expressed his opinion that, while he may not have lived as long, he has lived in a new era. He said that being a part of the new generation will bring a fresh perspective that the county needs.
“My entire adult life has been dealing with one crisis after another,” said Temple. “In school, every door needed to be locked, because we didn't know if there was going to be an active shooter on the other side. ... That's the level of intensity that the world has thrust upon people growing up in the 21st century … I am committed to this community and this community's future because it is intrinsically tied to my future. And I don't have any time to wait to make that a safe future.”
When Hoisington was asked how he prepared for the forum, he paused. This was a unique question to a candidate forum.
“I prayed 'Good Lord, help me through it,'" he said. "I am a little bit out of my comfort zone. I’m in my wheelhouse when I'm on a project or construction site and trying to make things happen. But if I get in front of the forum like this with people asking questions, I don't really know what's coming. I’m uncomfortable, and it's like teaching an old dog new tricks. And, believe me, this campaign has taught this old dog new tricks. I stretched myself but I just tried to review what's important, what we're trying to do and we're trying to serve the people in Rice County.”
Temple also took the opportunity to give a more heartfelt, less political, response.
“This isn't really a policy question, so you'll excuse me if I get a little sentimental,” he said. “Across from my house, I see the viaduct and from the corner of my porch you can just see the roof of the Alexander Faribault house. I find quite a bit of comfort and centering myself by seeing this building from the 1830s, you know, that housed the father of Rice County, the father of Faribault … I just tried to center myself by realizing I'm one small part of a much larger story and all I can try to do is positively impact my community.”
As for alternative energies, Temple is all for it. He feels that more options for where people get their energy would be good for his constituents.
“I think that would be a big deal if we can give people more options for their electricity than a single provider," he said. "That would be a major improvement for the people of Rice County … bringing down the cost of living isn't just about taxes and government services. It's also ensuring that they have a healthy market to choose from.”
Hoisington is also a fan of alternative energy, but feels it shouldn’t be up to the government to facilitate its accessibility.
“I think solar energy and wind energy is a great option but I think we need to let the market develop it,” he said. "I think the government needs to stay out of this. ... I think it's great but it needs to be able to be self-sufficient.”
The candidates didn’t go out with a softball question, but rather were asked a two-parter. Hoisington supports addiction treatment, but not vaccine mandates for workers or for school children.
Temple supports the county's current vaccination efforts.
“Rice County Public Health is not forcing anyone to get vaccinated for anything," he said. "What they're doing is offering clinics and opportunities for folks at various times in the day for when families might be available."
Temple called addiction a disease.
"It's an illness. It is not a character flaw. And, for too long, that’s how it has been approached from a policy perspective, from a law-enforcement perspective," he said. "Think outside the box and really go back to: Is this helping? Penalizing someone who is sick? I don't think it's a radical idea to say we need to help them.”
For the first time at any of the AAUW forums so far, the candidates finished the event by shaking each other’s hand with a smile. The forum will be made available on the Faribault Community Television YouTube page later this month.