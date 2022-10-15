District 3 forum.JPG

Rice County commissioner candidates Sam Temple and Gerald Hoisington participated in a forum on Thursday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Though they come from very different backgrounds, different eras and have different approaches to the issues, both candidates for Rice County Board of Commissioners District 3 participated in a cordial forum Thursday evening hosted by the American Association of University Women.

Hoisington.JPG

Hoisington's focus was fiscal responsibility. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Temple.JPG

Samuel Temple's focus is transparency. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

