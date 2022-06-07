Construction of a new Rice County Public Safety Center is moving forward even as uncertainty remains over how it will be funded.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners awarded construction bids for the center, which will house a new county jail and offices for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. The new 83,000-square-foot center will be built on the northern edge of Faribault, east of Highway 3 at 30th Street.
Commissioners have proposed to use a countywide sales tax increase to pay for the center, which, with land acquisition, financing and all other expenses, is now estimated to cost nearly $90 million.
But the Minnesota Legislature and local voters will need to approve a sales tax increase.
If a sales tax is not approved, the project can be funded via a property tax increase, which does not require state or voter approval.
If the burden does end up falling to property tax owners, estimates presented to the board Tuesday showed taxes on a $250,000 house would increase by $73 next year.
On a 4-1 vote, county commissioners approved bids from construction contractors and received a building construction cost estimate of about $35 million.
The over 35 bids accepted cover the site preparations, utilities, building construction and equipment inside the building.
Over 110 bids were received for the essential work, which was divided into 37 jobs. But no bids were received for two needs — concrete and overhead doors — so the county will have to seek bids again for those projects.
With the awarded bids, plus estimates for the remaining two projects, total building construction cost is now expected to cost a little over $34.5 million.
Commissioner Galen Malecha voted in opposition of awarding the bids after stating he was disappointed there were very few Rice County-based contractors hired.
“No offense to hiring a construction management company, but that was my concern that we would not get any local bids,” Malecha said.
Commissioners decided not to spend extra dollars to upgrade part of the building’s façade and windows.
The board had been considering stone, instead of brick, on a prominent portion of the building. That would have added $90,000 to the construction cost.
Commissioners also talked about using SageGlass in part of the building. SageGlass is a local company and makes a special glass that can transition from clear to tinted. The glass would have improved energy efficiency, but commissioners decided that savings didn’t justify the $59,000 added cost.
The majority of commissioners did decide to invest nearly $27,000 in extra air purification for the center’s heating and cooling system. The air handlers will have bipolar ionization technology, a method of charging particles to clean the air that has been gaining popularity since the pandemic. Malecha also voted against this bid.
A decision on whether to build a fence around the center has been deferred after a contractor submitted an incomplete bid.
Groundbreaking on the center is expected to happen this fall.