Construction of a new Rice County Public Safety Center is moving forward even as uncertainty remains over how it will be funded.
At a special meeting on Tuesday the County Board of Commissioners awarded construction bids for the center that will house a new county jail and offices for the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. The new center will be built on the northern edge of Faribault east of Highway 3 at 30th Street.
Commissioners have proposed to use a countywide sales tax increase to pay for the center, which with land acquisition, financing and all other expenses is now estimated to cost nearly $90 million.
But the state Legislature and local voters will need to approve a sales tax increase.
For now county commissioners are moving ahead as if the project will be funded via a property tax increase, which does not require state or voter approval.
If the burden does end up falling to property tax owners, estimates presented to the board Tuesday showed taxes on a $250,000 house would increase by $73 next year.
Construction bids
On a 4-1 vote, county commissioners approved bids from construction contractors and received a building construction cost estimate of about $35 million.
The over 35 bids accepted cover the site preparations, utilities, building construction and equipment inside the building.
Over 110 bids were received for the essential work, which was divided into 37 jobs. But no bids were received for two needs — concrete and overhead doors — so the county will have to seek bids again for those projects.
With the awarded bids plus estimates for the remaining two projects, total building construction cost is now expected to cost a little over $34.5 million.
Commissioner Galen Malecha voted in opposition to awarding the bids after stating he was disappointed there were very few Rice County-based contractors hired.
“No offense to hiring a construction management company, but that was my concern that we would not get any local bids,” Malecha said.
Commissioners decided not to spend extra dollars to upgrade part of the building’s facade and windows but did decide to spend an extra $27,000 on an enhanced air purification system.
Financing plans
Bonds will be issued later this summer to pay for the Public Safety Center. There are two options for paying back that loan.
County officials have proposed a .375 increase to the county sales tax. Or the county could raise property taxes.
The main difference between the options is in who pays the tax increase. With an increase in sales tax, visitors of Rice County will help pay for the Public Safety Center. With an increase in property tax, the cost would solely fall on property owners in Rice County.
The other notable difference between the two is who would need to approve the increase. If the county seeks to raise the sales tax for next year, the state Legislature would need to approve it during a special meeting or next year, since they already denied the approval this year. If the state approves the increase, it would then need to be approved by voters in November.
However, an increase in property tax does not need to be approved by the state Legislature or local voters. This decision would be made entirely by the Board of Commissioners.