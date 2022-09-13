wood sign.JPG

The Old Prairieville Cemetery was established in 1860 and is the final resting place for several veterans of the War of 1812 and the Civil War. Among those buried is the third-great grandfather of Tim Lloyd, who restored the cemetery with his wife and many volunteers. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Many of the unearthed headstones are broken into pieces. To restore them, Brad Dalby reconstructs and glues them back together, puts them into a mold, then he pours cement around them. Each step is represented in the photos, ordered from top to bottom. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

While Tim Lloyd, a former professor of Carleton College, was tracing his genealogy as far back as the War of 1812, he discovered his relatives were buried in a cemetery off of Highway 60.

Isaac Barrick, Tim Lloyd’s great-great-great grandfather, was a blacksmith who fought in the War of 1812. His and his wife’s marble headstone was recovered by the Friends of the Old Prairieville Cemetery. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
In addition to the landscaping and restoration done by the Friends of the Old Prairieville Cemetery, a dedication plaque was installed. The plaque tells about the cemetery’s history and restoration. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

