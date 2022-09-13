While Tim Lloyd, a former professor of Carleton College, was tracing his genealogy as far back as the War of 1812, he discovered his relatives were buried in a cemetery off of Highway 60.
But when he got to the site, there were no headstones or signs, just densely wooded trees, overgrown shrubbery and an American flag protruding from the earth. So, he and his wife, Sue, got to work.
Over the four years that followed, the couple located 51 headstones dating as far back as the early 1800s. Sue dedicated the last 10 years of her life to the cemetery’s restoration, forming the Friends of the Old Prairieville Cemetery, a nonprofit with the same mission.
Following a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s Rice County Board of Commissioners meeting, it’s now up to Rice County to carry on their legacy.
Among those buried in the cemetery were veterans who fought for the Union in the Civil War, veterans of the War of 1812, members of the veteran’s families and remnants of the old church.
Isaac Barrick, Tim Lloyd’s great-great-great grandfather, was a blacksmith and a veteran of the War of 1812 who is buried in the cemetery. Edward Kosar died in Faribault, due to his wounds he suffered in the Minnesota 7th Infantry Regimen in the Civil War.
In addition to Barrick and Kosar, most of the others buried in the cemetery were recorded by Sue and Peggy Kelly, an archaeologist and Tim’s neighbor. The records will be placed in the Rice County Historical Society.
Restoration
The Friends of the Old Prairieville Cemetery have removed about 100 trees, cleared out most of the overgrowth and landscaped it for grassing over. When Sue died in 2018, there was still work to be done.
“Since the beginning, volunteers have peacefully given many hours of their time, their money and support to keep it going,” Tim told the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. “We feel now is the time to place it in the care of the county, due in great part to our ages and our health.”
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take over the maintenance of the cemetery.
Commissioner Jeff Docken gave his thoughts on the project and the work put in by the nonprofit.
“You know, I can’t imagine sitting on that committee and digging up some of this information on these people and how interesting it must have been to dive into (it),” said Docken. “So, we want to thank you for all the work that did go into there and we know that it was a mess to start with … you certainly deserve a gold star by your name.”
Worker worry
For the past few years, the gravestones have been uncovered and restored by Brad Dalby, a self-taught, gravestone-restoration specialist and son of John Dalby, who created the Dalby Database after his heart attack in 1981, when doctors told him he only had a few months left. He is still alive today.
The database contains headstones from several Rice County cemeteries, as well as cemeteries all over southern Minnesota, allowing anyone to find where relatives are buried. Brad said creating the database “kept his dad alive because gave him something to do.”
Brad Dalby said most the gravestones were knocked over, which was lucky because it helped preserve them. Many of the headstones have been buried for nearly a century and, because the roots of trees are so strong, some had even been split into pieces.
At around noon on Tuesday, Brad was at the Old Prairieville Cemetery restoring more headstones. He expressed his appreciation for, but concern about the county taking over the cemetery and receiving leftover maintenance funds from the Friends of the Old Prairieville Cemetery.
“I hope they do good with the money,” said Brad. “I seen a city cemetery, East of here. The caretaker lady donated $5,000 and wanted to fix the cemetery up. The city took the money and spent it elsewhere, so that worries me.”