The Shattuck-St. Mary’s boys hockey team recently captured the 2022 USA Hockey-Chipotle High School Division I National Championship.
The victory capped another successful season for SSM, which included a 44-17-1 record and a seven game win streak to finish the year.
The year also featured an incredible story about a skate sharpener.
The saga began during a January road trip to Colorado Springs. Someone broke into the team’s bus and stole several items, including two dozen hockey sticks and two portable skate sharpeners.
One of the sharpeners was a brand new Sparx skate sharpener that uses state-of-the-art technology and is very compact. The sharpener included a full line of accessories and a travel case with a total cost of around $1,500.
“We had just received it from the company and that was the first road trip for that machine,” said Manager of the SSM Sports Complex Steve “Rooster” Erickson.
As SSM’s point person for hockey equipment, Erickson put a notice up on social media to alert the hockey community to the theft, and in particular, to alert a Facebook group that deals directly with owners of the Sparx sharpening machines.
“As soon as it got stolen, I am kind of a social media type of guy, and I went right to the Sparx owners’ page and put a big huge email out there and I said ‘if you are in the Colorado Springs area and you are offered a deal on a Sparx machine with travel case — a really good deal — don’t buy it, cause it is hot,’” Erickson said.
The initial post did not result in any immediate connections, but then a week or two later, Robert Britton, a resident of Wyoming posted a picture of his Sparx sharpener that he purchased for $350 through Facebook Marketplace. A hockey player with limited access to skate sharpening near his house, Britton was excited about his purchase at such a low price.
“He was so happy…people are commenting about what a great deal he got and then someone told him that maybe you should check with Rooster’s (Erickson) post from Shattuck because that might be his stolen one,” Erickson said.
“(Britton) gets a hold of me through the Sparx page and calls me,” Erickson recalled. “We start talking and I’m describing the machine that was stolen. It was so new that I didn’t even think about copying down the serial number.
“The only thing I did to it personally was put a Shattuck Hockey sticker on the right hand side and I had a number (21) on the left hand side. He said there wasn’t a Shattuck sticker on it anymore and then he asks me what number I put on there. I said 21 and then he sent me a picture of the machine with the number 21 on it.”
Britton insisted on returning the stolen machine he had acquired.
“Originally, we were ready to let Robert have it but he was the one who was insisting that it has to come back to us,” Erickson said.
SSM ended up with two sharpeners and Britton ended up with a new one after word got back to Steve Jones, a Sparx executive. The company sent the school and Britton new machines free of charge.
No one has been charged in the theft.
“Robert (Britton) lived near the Colorado border and the guy who had the machine was coming up that way, so he brought the machine to him,” Erickson said. “The story was that this was stuff that his (the seller) brother had and he was trying to sell the stuff, ironically to bail his brother out of jail, talk about karma.”
Jones said Britton’s insistence on returning the sharpener to SSM highlighted the close-knit nature of hockey and the community that surrounds the sport.
“The sport of hockey has always had a huge sense of community,” Jones said. “At almost every age level all the way from youth hockey to high school and all the way to the pros, I think this is just another example of the hockey community taking care of one another like we always do.
“Usually when you hear something is stolen, you chalk it up to being gone forever but having Robert come forward and doing the right thing was a great experience. We were happy to be part of it as a company and to do what was right for him to get the machine back to Shattuck and also helping Robert out with his machine.”