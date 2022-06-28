After 11 years of service to Faribault Public Schools, Superintendent Todd Sesker is set retiring on Thursday. He drew an emotional round of thanks at his final School Board meeting on Monday.
Sesker is retiring after nearly 40 years in the field of education. He began his career as a teacher and coach, then served as superintendent in Goodhue and Cannon Falls before coming to Faribault.
Sesker was praised at Monday’s meeting for providing steady leadership through tumultuous times. As superintendent, he’s had to adjust and adapt to tight budgets, declining enrollment, rapid demographic transformation and a global pandemic.
Sesker actually first retired in 2019, but he agreed to stay on as interim superintendent for a year while the board was to search for a permanent successor. He later agreed to a two year contract to continue as superintendent.
Tasked with implementing seven-period days at the High School and other initiatives to boost enrollment, the board was eager to bring back the experienced superintendent. Little did it know at the time just how uniquely challenging the following two years would be.
Sesker will be replaced by a familiar face: outgoing High School Principal Jamie Bente. Hired as principal in 2011, the same year as Sesker came on as superintendent, Bente will provide a voice of continuity. But board members are already working with him to set clear and defined goals for growth in his first year.
Board member Courtney Cavellier said the district has been very fortunate to have Sesker’s continued presence, experience and knowledge. She said that in many districts, instability at the upper levels of leadership is an unfortunate norm.
“Many people in your shoes are turning over and having really short tenures,” she said. “To have you here as long as you've been here has been great.”
Fellow Board Member Jerry Robichaud was part of the search committee process that hired Sesker. Robichaud recalled a conversation he’d had with Sesker, years before the position even became open, where he made his feelings for the community clear.
“When I was doing superintendent searches, I talked to Todd at Perkins in Northfield about another position,” Robichaud recalled. “I distinctly remember him saying, ‘The only district I’m interested in moving to is Faribault.’”
When the position of Faribault finally came open, Robichaud was delighted to see Sesker apply for and eventually receive the job. He praised Sesker’s leadership style, saying that the outgoing superintendent possessed unique empathy for the district’s students.
“One of the things I appreciate about your leadership is your genuine concern about people, about kids,” he said. “That isn’t a characteristic you see in a lot of superintendents, but we were fortunate to have you here for 11 years to demonstrate that.”
Board Member Cassie Steeves attributed much of Sesker’s success and longevity to an inclusive, innovative style of leadership. When faced with challenges, Steeves said Sesker has always focused on finding solutions and securing buy-in from the board and community.
“What I’ve appreciated most is your collaborative attitude,” she said.
Above all, Board Chair Chad Wolff said Sesker’s robust work ethic defined his tenure in Faribault. Wolff got emotional as he recounted both the highs and lows over the last decade, including school levy campaigns that were successful to those that came up just short.
“You never moved here, but I am certain you gave 100%,” Wolff said. “You busted your tail day in and day out.”
Sesker expressed gratitude for the board’s plaudits but was quick to spread the credit to the district staff as well as the board itself. Despite its fiscal and enrollment challenges, he said the district has continued to succeed in hiring outstanding faculty.
“You work with the best and you get some of the best results,” he said. “I think we have one of the best staff that I’ve ever had the privilege of being able to work with here.”
The outgoing superintendent added that some of the most important accomplishments of his tenure were spearheaded by Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland. Like Sesker, Leland is leaving the district, in her case to accept a similar position in Edina’s public school system.
“(Dr. Leland) has been here 10 years, and she took (Community Ed) from pretty much nothing to what it is today,” he said. “That is pretty exceptional.”