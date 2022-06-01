Brad Palmer is retiring 32 years after starting as a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School.
In honor of his career and the last day of school, the PTO organized a celebration Wednesday. Students and faculty enjoyed bouncy houses, a DJ and even free shaved ice.
Tina Licari, a teacher and PTO member at Lincoln Elementary, said Palmer has a strong connection with the students and their families.
“He really meets the kids where they’re at and treats everyone like family,” she said.
Palmer said his replacement is a big step for the school’s history and progress. He explained the importance of diversity and that it’s what makes a community stronger.
“When I started, it was 100 or 99% white kids,” he said, “and now it makes up less than 50% of the school.”
His successor, Yesica Louis, was part of the first wave of Hispanic immigrants to attend Lincoln Elementary. Her promotion comes 14 years after she began teaching English as a second language to the increasingly diverse student population.
Palmer said he is confident in his successor and decided it’s time to pass the baton so he can spend some more time with his 10 grandchildren.
Palmer had nothing but praise for the Lincoln students and staff. But he disagreed with his higher-ups’ decision to change the mascot this year.
“Wearing this is my way of giving the middle finger to whoever decided that,” he said while laughing and pointing out the lion logo on his shirt.
He said that he fought hard to keep the mascot and thinks that it was just about branding. However, he added that he could see how changing all the schools to a common falcon mascot might help to unify the schools in the district.
Palmer explained why the school feels like home to him: “It’s about nurturing a caring and capable environment for everyone,” he said.
Shortly after explaining what makes the school special to him, he crossed paths with another teacher at Lincoln, Joyce Studnicka. “We’re all going to miss you, Brad,” she said as they embraced each other.