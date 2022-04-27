Officer Tony Kuchinka is closing the case on a 33-year career in law enforcement this week.
A member of the Faribault Police Department since 1997, Kuchinka’s career also included stops with Rice County Sheriff’s Department, the Dundas Police Department and the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
“It’s really bittersweet because I do like coming to work still,” Kuchinka said about his pending retirement. “I like dealing with the public. And for me I don’t like the mundane stuff but I like the stuff that challenges me. But I think it is time. It’s a young person’s game and technology is changing more and I felt it was time to move on. I’m not retiring because I am disgruntled, I am retiring because I’m at that magical age of 55, and I might as well enter into another chapter of my life.”
He’s not going to relax after he retires from law enforcement.
“I’m not buying a boat to go sit on the lake,” he said. “My son is 23 and he and I farm together, and he said to me ‘Dad, now you are going to be doing just one job and not two anymore.’ We run about 300 head of livestock at our farm. So it is time to start a different chapter.”
His farm, which is located outside of Lonsdale, is where he first got interested in criminal justice as a potential career path.
“I lived out on a farm and we found a vehicle out in our field that was involved in a homicide and this was way back in the 1980s,” Kuchinka said.
“The sheriff (Dave Schweisthal) needed to take the vehicle out of there, so I helped him with our tractor to pull the vehicle out. He thanked me for my help and said: ‘If you ever want to see what we do for a living, come ride along with us.’”
Kuchinka was intrigued with the work and took them up on the offer to become involved with the Sheriff’s Department. At first he helped out on a part-time basis working during the summer months at town celebrations around the county.
Kuchinka first assignment after he received his part-time peace officer’s license was to become a county water patrol officer. At this time, he also was attending Inver Hill Community College to earn his criminal justice degree and he later did his skills training to become fully certified.
In addition to his work with the county, Kuchinka also worked part-time with the Dundas Police Department.
“That was right when the K-Mart was coming in, so they promised me a full-time spot when I got done with my schooling,” said Kuchinka, who went on to become Dundas’ first-ever full-time police officer.
He worked at Dundas P.D. until 1995 before moving over to the prison for his next work assignment. In 1997, Kuchinka joined the Faribault Police Department and started out as a patrol officer.
Kuchinka went on to be assigned as a detective for five years and worked on both child and adult protection investigations. He later returned to his work as a patrol officer, where he currently works today.
“The most rewarding part of my career was working in the child protection. It is very rewarding, but also very difficult,” Kuchinka said.
Over the years, Kuchinka also has been in charge of the bike patrol and has served as a field training officer for department newcomers. He has been a crisis negotiator for the South Metro SWAT team for the last 10 years, which has allowed him to utilize his communication and human relation skills.
“The guy has the gift of gab,” said Faribault Police Department captain Jason Severson, who has worked with Kuchinka for 25 years. “He’s been on the SWAT team as a negotiator. Tony’s one of the guys in our department who can deescalate a situation pretty easy by just talking to somebody, whether it’s by phone or in person.”
Severson added, “He’s very good at communication with other people, I would say he could talk to just about anybody who is having a bad day and get them to turn it around to a positive day. Tony is usually pretty good with deescalating the situation and bringing it back down to where it is manageable.”
Severson said Kuchinka also is a strong mentor to the department’s newer officers.
“Tony’s got the knowledge base and with the time he has been here, he has seen a lot and done a lot. The guys look up to him for that and ask him how to handle certain situations and what to do with them,” Severson said.
“Just having the knowledge that he has with different call scenarios really helps out. A lot of the younger guys call him Grandpa Kuchinka and ask him for advice in certain situations,” Severson added.
As Kuchinka looks back on his career, he has seen a variety of changes in his field.
“Technology has definitely helped us out a lot in our business,” Kuchinka said. “When I started, it was the old days where you had to give a person a traffic ticket and they had to sign it. Now, I sit on my computer and the ticket prints out in my car. Technology changes have really helped. Sometimes when the computer goes down, I scratch my head and think it was a lot simpler when you just used a radio and a note pad but technology has helped our job a lot and has made it more efficient.”
One of the aspects that Kuchinka enjoys about his work is the sense of community present in the city of Faribault. It has been one of the reasons why he has stayed on the force for so long.
“After you have worked some place for so long, you kind of get ingrained into the community. There’s a lot of people who know me and I come from a small town and I am the kind of guy who will stop at the farm store because I might need a couple bolts and I will talk with the clerk, or go to Ace or different businesses and chat with them…and do my walk downtown just to see what’s going on.“I think the community support for our department is a huge thing,” he said. “People thank us every day and the community is really supportive of our department, and, in turn, I think our department gets involved a lot in the community with the different things that we do.”
Kunchinka is married to Faribault police officer Kara Christensen and the couple have two adopted children (ages 10 and 11). Along with his grown son, Kunchinka also has a step-daughter who lives in California.
He plans to concentrate on his farming activities after he retires from the force this week on land which he purchased across the road from his parent’s farm near Lonsdale.
“I’ve worked with the guy for 25 years and we have a bond between the two of us,” Severson said. “We’re friends and we can bounce things off of each other. He’s a good friend of my and I have worked with him a long time. Just some of the comments he makes are great, and it is always something different, but the guy always has a positive attitude.”