A vehicle break-in was the last straw for downtown Faribault business owner Janna Viscomi. Fed up with crime in the downtown area, Viscomi ran for a seat on the Faribault City Council and was elected eight years ago.
“I never got involved in anything until I got mad,” she admits.
Working with the Police Department to get security cameras added downtown was one of the City Council’s accomplishments during her eight-year run. A plan for a new city park near the viaduct also is at the top of her list of most satisfying accomplishments.
The owner of Janna’s Market Grill and Finally a Gift Store says her time on the council was an educational, humbling and rewarding experience she is grateful to have had.
But sometimes frustrated by the slow pace of government and sometimes bored by the routine responsibilities of city governance, Viscomi said she’s ready for new challenges.
She decided not to seek re-election and instead plans to focus on grassroots organizing for more creative endeavors she cares most about, including supporting other downtown business owners and investors.
Viscomi last meeting on the City Council was on Tuesday.
"Thank you for all your dedication to the city over eight years, and all the boards and commissions and all the other places that your influence has touched,” Mayor Kevin Voracek told Viscomi at that meeting. “We appreciate your years here.”
Councilors Tom Spooner and Peter Van Sluis are returning to the council for another four years. Adama Youhn Doumbouya was the only other candidate to file for the council, so he will replace Viscomi.
If he has not already, Viscomi recommends her successor read the city’s comprehensive plan, 2040 Vision document, and the city’s parks and downtown plans. They were each prepared with citizen input and set forth visions for improving the city, Viscomi said.
Councilors also need patience and humility and must be willing to compromise, she said.
“Remember we represent the community members and we work for what they want,” Viscomi added as her advice for her replacement.
For the broader community, Viscomi suggests we “don’t be so hard on ourselves.” Faribault has a lot of amenities to offer, she said. And while we all should be working to better the community, she said we should not forget to celebrate what we do have.
She said points of pride during her tenure include the new Hillside Apartments attractively helping alleviate the local housing shortage on a small footprint, and the development of a viaduct area park that will include a skating ribbon, splash pad and other features.
Viscomi will remain on the Faribault Main Street board and is involved with the group of investors that bought 13 downtown buildings to rehab and reoccupy.
She otherwise plans to take a little time off to rest and pray about what God wants her to do next to support Faribault.
The possibilities include opening something new in another downtown building she owns, mentoring local small business owners, and championing pickleball courts and other new recreational amenities to get people choosing the great outdoors over screen time.
“I am a visionary,” she said. “Visionaries never run out of ideas.”