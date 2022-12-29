Last day

Janna Viscomi celebrates her last meeting as a Faribault City Council member on Tuesday with, from left, City Engineer Mark Duchene, Councilor Tom Spooner, Public Works Director Travis Block, and Fire Chief Dustin Dienst. (Submitted Photo)

A vehicle break-in was the last straw for downtown Faribault business owner Janna Viscomi. Fed up with crime in the downtown area, Viscomi ran for a seat on the Faribault City Council and was elected eight years ago.


Councilor swearing in

Peter van Sluis (left) and Tom Spooner (center) were sworn in as Faribault city councilors in 2019, along with re-elected Janna Viscomi (right). (File photo/southernminn.com)
Janna's Market Grill

Janna Viscomi in her business Janna's Market Grill, in early 2021. (File photo/southernminn.com)
1991.jpeg

A final photo with the current Faribault City Council and administration was taken Tuesday. From left: City Administrator Tim Murray, councilors Sara Caron, Royal Ross, Peter van Sluis, Mayor Kevin Voracek, Tom Spooner, Janna Viscomi, and City Clerk Heather Slechta. (Submitted photo)

Tags

