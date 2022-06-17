A restored piece of area history will roll through this year’s Heritage Days Grand Parade.
A 1946 Chevy truck that was once a delivery truck for Fleckenstein Brewery is getting back on the road after it sat for decades in the woods.
The restored truck will make its public debut in the parade Saturday evening and spectators can get their own little piece of Fleckenstein Brewery history.
The truck was discovered several years ago in a wooded area, said Brian Schmidt, president of the Rice County Historical Society Board of Directors. It appeared the vehicle was left in a field many years prior, and the woods grew up around it, Schmidt said. The Fleckenstein Brewery logo was still barely visible on the side of the abandoned vehicle.
Ronald Holmblad was identified as the most recent owner of the truck. It had been retrofitted with mobile welding equipment, which Holmblad used for his trucking business. Before he died in 2020, Holmblad donated the truck to the Historical Society.
A team of volunteers led by Bill Helling and Terry and Greg Barta have spent years restoring the vintage Chevy. It was rebuilt from the frame up, according to Schmidt. Parts and other supplies, including a motor found in a junkyard, were provided or funded by area businesses and proceeds from the sale of a T-shirt inspired by the historic vehicle.
“It took a lot of volunteer time and business support to get this truck back on the road,” Schmidt said.
Some of the truck’s restorers will be riding in its parade debut. Others will pass out a brewery memento.
Schmidt is sharing some of his thousands of vintage Fleckenstein Brewery bottle caps with parade-goers. He bought the bottle caps several years ago from someone who acquired them when the brewery closed.
The brewery, started by brothers Ernst and Gottfried Fleckenstein, operated out of and around the caves on the east side of the Straight River in Faribault from 1856 to 1964. It survived through prohibition by selling soda pop and non-alcoholic beer.
Locals who miss the parade on Saturday will have another chance to see the truck and get a memento later this summer.
A “Fleck’s Travaganza” celebration is being planned for Aug. 19-21 and will include tours of the brewery site and dedication of the new Fleckenstein Bluff Park.
For sale will be bottles of Fleckenstein-inspired grape soda pop. The bottles and the beverage inside will be freshly made, while the bottle caps will be Fleckenstein originals from Schmidt’s collection.
When it's not in parades or appearing at "Fleck's Travaganza," the brewery truck's permanent home will be at the Historical Society museum.