A Faribault man was taken to a hospital after a drug overdose in a stolen vehicle at an I-35 rest stop, charges say.
Marcus Allen King, 39, was charged with felony receiving stolen property and gross misdemeanor drug possession this week in Rice County District Court.
First responders were called to the Health Creek Rest Stop north of Faribault on July 22. A friend reported King was unconscious and having difficulty breathing, according to a court complaint.
Three passengers in the car with King said they did not know what drug he had consumed. A baggie with a powder that tested positive for fentanyl was found in the car.
King was taken to Northfield Hospital. There he reportedly told a deputy he was staying at a treatment center in Minneapolis and someone there sold him fentanyl and the car he’d been driving.
The actual owner of the car reported it had been stolen, the charges say.
King was jailed after his hospital visit and later released on $3,000 bail pending a first court appearance next month. He is on probation in Rice County for a 2019 DWI conviction and also will now have to appear in court for violating probation.
