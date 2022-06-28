SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
DAKOTA SCOTT
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE,
FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, RED WING,
RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, AND SHAKOPEE.
A Minneapolis man who was caught driving drunk for a fourth time on I-35 in Faribault with two children in his van was sentenced to at least 30 days of house arrest and probation.
A state trooper pulled over Joel Hines Jr., 61, for speeding and weaving on the highway the evening of March 6, 2021. There were two children in the car with him, including a 4-year-old who was not in a booster seat and not wearing a seat belt, according to a court complaint.
A breathalyzer showed Pitts had an alcohol concentration of 0.27 — more than three times the legal limit for driving. A half empty bottle of whiskey was found in the van.
Hines had three prior DWI convictions.
He pleaded guilty to felony DWI in the 2021 case and gross misdemeanor charges of child endangerment and driving after license cancellation were dismissed.
He was sentenced Tuesday in Rice County District Court to 30 days of home detention this year and five years of probation.
Additional 30-day terms of house arrest were ordered for the following three years. But they may be waived if Hines is following probation requirements, which include a DWI education class, no alcohol or drug consumption and he cannot go into bars.