Electric rental scooters may be coming to Faribault.
Bird Rides is requesting to bring its scooter sharing operation to the city. During a workshop meeting Tuesday, Faribault City Council members said they are supportive of the proposal. An operations agreement will be brought to an upcoming City Council meeting for approval.
Mayor Kevin Voracek noted there is no financial risk or reward for the city.
“There is no profit for us in having this,” he said. “It’s purely an amenity that they (Bird) manage and maintain.”
Bird uses a no-docking, by-the-minute, adults-only rental model, according to documents provided to the city.
There are no stations for riders to pick up and return scooters. Riders use a phone app to find the location of nearby available scooters. They pay a per-minute rental fee and can ride and leave the scooter anywhere in a defined service area. The company places only a few restrictions on where scooters may be left, including not blocking sidewalks or other right-of-way.
The company has not yet indicated how many scooters it would bring to Faribault.
Scooters can be rented 24-7 for most of the year but are put away during the winter months.
Riders must be at least 18 years old and may be required to submit a photograph of their identification to prove their age. Helmets are encouraged but not provided or required.
A fleet manager will be hired to charge and maintain the scooters and to position them in the areas where they are getting the most use.
Scooters can go up to 15 mph and can go for about 18 miles before the battery needs to be recharged. A geofence is set and scooters are automatically turned off if they stray outside the virtual fence. The boundaries for use in Faribault have not yet been determined.
Councilors were on board with bringing the scooters to town.
“We should give it a shot. I think it would be fun,” Jonathan Wood said.
“I love it,” Jana Viscomi said. “Thank you for doing something like the metro would have. Any time we can have amenities that bigger cities have, it’s going to be more of an attraction to us. “
Rental scooters are now in a number of Minnesota cities and on college campuses, including St. Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester, New Ulm and the University of Minnesota, Mankato. Owatonna also has paved the way to allow scooters following interest from Bird Rides.
Electric scooters are trumpeted by many as affordable and environmentally friendly transportation. But some cities that have them have heard concerns about rider and pedestrian safety and about scooters being left on sidewalks and causing other obstructions.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said she consulted with new Police Chief John Sherwin. The chief previously worked in Rochester, where he said they have had scooters for several years without any public safety concerns.
Voracek noted that the city will have 30 days to rescind its approval if the council decides after they hit the streets that scooters are not a good fit for the city.
City staff asked councilors if they’d like staff to also solicit proposals from other electric scooter rental companies.
Voracek preferred to move quickly ahead with Bird, in hopes scooters would hit Faribault streets this year.